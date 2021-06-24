News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman to walk 500 miles to raise money for Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:09 PM June 24, 2021    Updated: 12:40 PM June 24, 2021
Claire Buckle from Haverhill is campaigning to get a hedgehog crossing sign on a busy road nearby P

Claire Buckle from Haverhill is raising money for Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

When she wakes up, Claire Buckle knows what she's gonna be.

Because she's gonna be the person who raises money for the "inspirational" Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital - by walking 500 miles to help our little spiky friends.

The 51-year-old said she was inspired to take on the mammoth challenge after finding a hedgehog in the road, which had a head injury.

She took her to Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital and, three and a half weeks later, gave the animal - who she has since named Edith - a new home.

Ms Buckle now helps the charity as one of its release volunteers - because the hospital near Newmarket does not have enough space to care for all hedgehogs safely on site.

It is trying to get larger premises with more land and Ms Buckle hopes to raise money to help the hospital with her walk.

She has raised £200 so far and has already racked up 400 miles by walking 13 miles day since May.

"I have been inspired after finding a hedgehog on the road," Ms Buckle said.

"I was so supported by [Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital] when I left the hedgehog with them. 

"I did not know if it would make it."

Ms Buckle is also trying to get a Suffolk Hedgehog sign in Bergamot Road, near to her home in Monarch Close, to make people aware of the hedgehogs within the area.

"There's been a lot of hedgehogs killed on that road," she said.

Ms Buckle urges people to donate directly to the charity by visiting suffolkhedgehoghospital.com

