Workshops will teach healthy cooking skills

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 11:30 AM March 11, 2022
The Suffolk New College Halesworth campus will be hosting cooking workshops

The Suffolk New College Halesworth campus will be hosting cooking workshops - Credit: Getty Images/Image Source

Free community cooking workshops are going to be held to enable people to learn new skills and cook and eat healthily. 

A series of workshops is going to be held on Saturdays throughout April and May at Suffolk New College’s Halesworth campus in Harrisons Lane. 

The college is delivering the training in partnership with East Suffolk Council with funding provided by East Suffolk councillor Tony Goldson, who covers Halesworth. 

The three-hour sessions will look at cooking healthily, catering for certain diets, batch cooking and budgeting. 

There will be both theory and practical elements to the workshops and participants can make meals that they can enjoy together and maybe take away, too. 

The workshops take place between 10am and 1pm on April 2, 9 and 23 and May 14, 21 and 28. 

