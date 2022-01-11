Crowley Park upgrade plans approved by council

Extension and renovation work of a community clubhouse and pavilion has been granted planning permission.

Mid Suffolk District Council gave the green light for the plans at Crowley Park, Needham Market to bring the existing buildings, that were originally built in 1987, up to date.

The building is currently used by senior and youth football sides as well as the cricket team amongst other recreational groups.

The plans include upgrades to both the existing buildings, including a new roof, better insulation as well as improved disabled access.

The scheme has also incorporated an area for a kitchen and accompanying hatch opening, to allow the cricket and football teams, as well as other users, to serve light refreshments.

There will also be space for youth charity, The Mix.

A spokesman for Needham Market Town Council said: "The town council is very pleased to have received planning permission for its proposed extension and improvements to Crowley Park pavilion.

"The extended area is intended for use by The Mix, Stowmarket as they build on their presence in the town. The Mix commenced activities on Crowley Park in the summer of last year, hosting early Friday evening meet ups for youngsters at Crowley Park.

"The Mix has recently secured some funding that has the specific goal for youth work in Needham Market and the Town Council is very keen to support them as well as it can in bringing facilities and activities for youngsters that are currently lacking in the town.

"The funding of the works to be carried out at Crowley Park are coming from a Section 106 Agreement which releases developer contribution funds resulting from the residential housing development of the former Needham Market Chalk Quarry.

"The town council is excited by the potential the Crowley Park pavilion project is set to deliver, not just in relation to its continued partnership working with The Mix but also the enhanced use of its facilities by Needham Market Phoenix Youth Football Club and Needham Market Cricket Club, both of which have long established relationships with the Town Council and are based at Crowley Park."



