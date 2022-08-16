Strike threat could leave East Suffolk bins overflowing
Bins across East Suffolk could be left overflowing later this summer after refuse collectors in the district threatened strike action in a pay row with the council.
Refuse staff working for East Suffolk Norse are threatening to go on strike if bosses do not deliver a swift pay rise. They have already voted overwhelmingly for action in a consultative ballot organised by their union UNISON.
Staff will now move to a formal industrial action ballot unless Norse and East Suffolk Council make a meaningful offer, the union said.
A spokesman for the union said many workers are earning barely above the minimum wage and struggling to make ends meet.
Staff asked in June for a rise that would take the lowest-paid workers over £12 an hour, but Norse — which is wholly owned by Norfolk County Council — and East Suffolk Council, which retains a direct say in the contract, have yet to respond the union claimed.
It warned that services are suffering as workers are forced to look for better-paid jobs elsewhere and replacements can’t be found.
UNISON rep Tyler Wythe said: “East Suffolk Norse doesn’t seem to understand the seriousness of the situation we’re in.
“Some of us are forced to rely on family or friends for housing, food banks to eat and loans to pay the bills. We can’t go on like this.
“The last thing any of us want is to strike and cause disruption to East Suffolk residents but we’ve run out of options to make the employers listen.”
It is understood that talks are currently taking place and East Suffolk Council believes progress is being made.