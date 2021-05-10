Conservatives and Greens win Framlingham and Beccles by-elections
The Conservatives and Greens have retained their respective Framlingham and Beccles seats in the East Suffolk Council by-elections.
Polls were held on Thursday alongside the Suffolk County Council and Police and Crime Commissioner ballots for vacant seats in Framlingham and Beccles and Worlingham, following resignations in the last year.
Results were declared after counting on Monday, where Lydia Freeman secured the Framlingham seat to ensure it remained with the Conservatives, while the new Green councillor for Beccles and Worlingham is Sarah Plummer.
The Beccles result means that former leader of Waveney District Council, Mark Bee (Conservative), did not secure enough votes to ensure his return after losing the seat in the 2019 local elections.
On Friday, he lost his county council seat by just 11 votes in a narrow contest with the Greens.
The make-up of the council remains the same, with 40 Conservatives, seven Labour councillors, four Greens, three Liberal Democrats and one Independent.
The full results are as follows:
Beccles & Worlingham: Sarah Plummer (G) 2,374, Mark Bee (C) 2,062, Dom Taylor (L) 418. Turnout: 41.4%. Green hold.
Framlingham: Lydia Freeman (C) 1,508, Beth Keys-Holloway (G) 1,036, Paul Richards (L) 318. Turnout: 42.0%. Con hold.
Key: C – Conservative, Lab – Labour, G – Green Party.