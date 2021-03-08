100 places in East Suffolk to be left to 're-wild' in nature boost

Published: 6:00 PM March 8, 2021

Signs for East Suffolk Council's Pardon the weeds campaign allowing parts of the district to 're-wild' - Credit: East Suffolk Council

The number of places across East Suffolk allowed to 're-wild' as part of measures to allow nature to thrive will more than double, under latest plans.

East Suffolk Council last summer announced 40 locations across the district where grass would be allowed to grow longer and wild flowers left to flourish.

Letting grass grow encourages wildlife, particularly pollinators, to thrive.

That campaign, called 'Pardon the weeds, we're feeding the bees', is to expand to 100 locations this year, following last year's success.

James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment with signs for the re-wilding project. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL/JAMES MALLINDER - Credit: Archant

James Mallinder, Conservative cabinet member for the environment, said: "We were really pleased with the positive response we received from residents and visitors last year, with some of our 'Pardon the weeds, we're feeding the bees' signs popping up on social media.

"This year we're creating even more wild spaces and we will now manage these to help wildlife to thrive, through reduced cutting and the sowing of wildflowers.

"We are committed to promoting environmental sustainability and ensure responsible stewardship of our open spaces.

"By making these small changes, we are hopeful these conservation areas will benefit both wildlife and local people living nearby."

Spaces left to re-wild last year were cut back over winter and signs removed, but people can expect to see the signs return in the next few weeks to indicate that they will be left to grow.

Areas chosen are those where environmental benefits can be seen and no safety issues will arise.

East Suffolk Norse, alongside the town and parish councils, will monitor the conservation areas to ensure they do not become litter hotspots or that invasive species do not takeover.

The council has also cut back its use of herbicide spraying by 45%. It plans to carry out further trials using foam control on unsightly weeds to reduce the use of herbicide sprays even more.

It comes as part of efforts by the council to address the climate crisis. In 2019, it pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030 after declaring a climate emergency.

The 60 new areas for re-wilding are:

· Beccles St Michaels (churchyard)

· Highleas Close, Beccles (open space)

· Puddingmoor Slopes, Beccles (open space)

· St Mary Paddock, Beccles (open space)

· The Dell, Beccles (open space)

· St Marys Benhall (churchyard)

· Annis Hill Banks, Bungay (highway)

· Beccles Road, Bungay (highway)

· Cemetery, Bungay (cemetery)

· Elizabeth Bonholte Close, Bungay (open space)

· Old cemetery, Bungay (churchyard)

· St. Marys, Bungay (churchyard)

· Trinity, Bungay (churchyard)

· Carlton Park, Carlton Colville (open space)

· All Saints Easton (churchyard)

· Phillips Avenue Felixstowe Paddocks (open space)

· Brook Lane, Framlingham (highway)

· Castle Brook open space, Framlingham (open space)

· The Knoll, Framlingham (highway)

· Vyces Road, Framlingham (highway)

· Halesworth cemetery (cemetery)

· St. Marys, Halesworth (churchyard)

· All Saints Kesgrave (churchyard)

· Grange Farm Ashdale open space banked areas, Kesgrave (open space)

· Grange Farm Pergola Gardens, Kesgrave (open space)

· Grange Farm Ropes Drive underpasses, Kesgrave (open spaces)

· Grange Farm Through Jollys Open Space, Kesgrave (open space)

· St Margarets, Leiston (churchyard)

· Bloodmoor Road, Lowestoft (highway)

· Kirkley cemetery, Lowestoft (cemetery)

· Lowestoft cemetery (cemetery)

· Lowestoft Seafront Slopes (open space)

· Millennium Way, Lowestoft (highway)

· Normanston Drive/Peto Way Roundabout, Lowestoft (highway)

· Peto Way Banks, Lowestoft (highway)

· St Margarets, Lowestoft (churchyard)

· St Peter and St John, Lowestoft (churchyard)

· Old Churchyard, Melton (churchyard)

· St John The Baptist, Saxmundham (churchyard)

· St Marys Earl Soham, Soham (churchyard)

· Church/Hospital Green, Southwold (open space)

· Southwold St Edmunds (churchyard)

· St Peters and St Pauls Aldburgh, St Pauls. Peter (churchyard)

· St Martin & St Mary, Trimly St Martin (churchyard)

· St Marys, Ufford (churchyard)

· Ufford, Yarmouth Road/B1438 (highway)

· St Marys, Walpole (churchyard)

· St Peters, Wenhaston (churchyard)

· All Saints, Wickham Market (churchyard)

· Area behind the swimming pool, Woodbridge (open space)

· Cemetery, Woodbridge (cemetery)

· Collingwood Road, Woodbridge (highway)

· Hillyfields, Woodbridge (highway)

· Lime Kiln Quay, Woodbridge (highway)

· Seckford Hall Road, Woodbridge (highway)

· St Johns, Woodbridge (churchyard)

· St Marys, Woodbridge (churchyard)

· Through Duncans, Woodbridge (highway)

· Portland Crescent, Woodbridge (highway)

· Pepys Avenue, Worlingham (open space)

· Werels Loke, Worlingham (open space)

· St Nicholas, Wrentham (churchyard)

· Wrentham New Cemetery (cemetery)

· Wrentham Old Cemetery (cemetery)

· St Peters, Yoxford (churchyard)

The existing 40 from last year are:

· Castleton Avenue, Lowestoft (footpaths)

· Bloodmoor Road, Carlton Colville (two roundabouts)

· Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft

· Beaconsfield Road / Field Lane, Kessingland

· Lloyds Avenue / Church Road, Kessingland

· Kilbrack, Beccles (open space)

· London Road, Beccles (open space)

· Barnham Road, Beccles (open space)

· Cemetery, Beccles

· Waveney Drive, Bungay (open space)

· Wherry Road, Bungay (open space)

· Mayfair Road, Bungay (open space)

· Stradbroke Road, Lowestoft (open space)

· Dorleydale, Carlton Colville (open space)

· Dales, Lowestoft (footpath)

· Colsterdale, Carlton Colville (open space)

· Aveling Way, Carlton Colville (open space)

· Marbella Green, Carlton Colville (open space)

· Westwood Avenue / Long Road, South Lowestoft

· College Meadows, Lowestoft

· Durban Close, Halesworth

· Allington Road, Halesworth (open space)

· Jermyn Way, Halesworth (open space)

· Chichester Road, Halesworth (open space)

· Old Station Road, Halesworth (open space)

· A1152 to Warwick Avenue, Woodbridge – Melton – Bredfield Road (verges)

· Bury Hill, Woodbridge (road banks)

· Woodbridge A12 from A1152 – B1428 (verges)

· B14138, Ufford (verges)

· Garrison Lane, Felixstowe (verges)

· Grove Road, Felixstowe (verges)

· Candlet Road, Felixstowe (verges)

· Cliff Road Car Park, Old Felixstowe

· Barons Close, Old Felixstowe (verges)

· Brandon Road, Felixstowe (open space)

· Grange Farm Road, Felixstowe (open space)

· Warren Avenue, Saxmundham

· B1119 Rendham Road (verges)

· St John Church, Church Hill, B1119

· Main Road B1121, Bridge Street B1121, Rosemary Lane B1121