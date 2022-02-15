News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

Council downsize plans attacked over lack of cost details

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:17 AM February 15, 2022
Updated: 11:19 AM February 15, 2022
Endeavour House

Lack of detailed costs have seen plans to downsize council offices at Endeavour House called in - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Six councillors are calling for more details about the costs to two Suffolk authorities of downsizing as more staff work from home.

The cabinets at Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils, which share a workforce, have agreed to hand back one of their two floors at Endeavour House in Ipswich as hybrid working continues post-Covid.

That will deliver savings of £338,000 for each council, according to reports, with a cost of £250,000 each to reconfigure the space.

But six Babergh councillors – four Conservatives, one Independent and one Green – have formally challenged the decision through the ‘call-in’ procedure, due to be reviewed at a scrutiny committee meeting on Monday.

They say there was “no breakdown of how £250,000 will be spent”.

Michael Holt

Michael Holt, Conservative councillor for Chadacre and cabinet member for economic growth at Babergh District Council - Credit: Babergh District Council

In their written challenge, they added: “There should be an opportunity to examine, debate and vote on the capital costs once these details are available.

“This is a key decision as proposed expenditure is over £150,000. To fully comply with our constitution councillors must fully consider all the circumstances – this has not happened.”

Most Read

  1. 1 First look inside new jungle-themed cafe and plant shop
  2. 2 Fast-growing East Anglian hospitality group snaps up pub in north Norfolk
  3. 3 A140 closed for several hours after two-car crash
  1. 4 Empty Debenhams store in Bury St Edmunds may become cinema
  2. 5 Van overturns after two-vehicle collision in Hadleigh
  3. 6 Revealed: The places with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
  4. 7 Man taken to hospital as road reopens four hours after crash
  5. 8 Appeal to turn village pub into residential property dismissed
  6. 9 65 home plan for village recommended for approval
  7. 10 Pub owner and chef Nikki, 78, on her plans for The Moon and Mushroom

Babergh’s Conservative/Independent/Liberal Democrat coalition cabinet voted by seven votes to three for the downsizing, while Mid Suffolk’s Conservative and Independent administration voted unanimously for the proposals.

A staff survey indicated 70% felt they would be most productive working part of the week from home and part in the office.

Liberal Democrat cabinet member for assets and investments, David Busby said: “We can reduce our overall floorspace in Endeavour House and use these savings to deliver a truly collaborative and inspiring workspace, while also delivering a net saving of approximately £338,000 per council and reducing our impact on the environment by reducing travel.

“This project will deliver a creative, flexible working space for staff and councillors as we return for more face-to-face working.”

But Conservative cabinet member for economic growth Michael Holt said he had “great concerns” it was “going down a path that members haven’t had time to discuss or debate”.

The five-year break clause of the 10-year lease falls this year, which prompted the timing of the decision last week.

Mid Suffolk Council
Babergh District Council
Babergh News
Mid Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Work has begun to transform the former Philips Avent site in Glemsford into a chocolate factory

Construction firm wins golden ticket to build Suffolk chocolate factory

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Big numbers of Town fans at MK Dons.

MK Dons vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: 7,000 fans back Town in draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
David Harris (pictured) is upset about the relocation of a bus stop to the side of the gates to Hengrave Hall, which he owns

Suffolk County Council

'It's an eyesore': Upset over bus stop outside wedding venue

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Sam Morsy back in action for Ipswich after suspension at MK Dons.

MK Dons vs Ipswich Town

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in MK Dons draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon