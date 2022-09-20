News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

New Fen Bridge at historic Suffolk river crossing hoisted into place

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 4:18 PM September 20, 2022
Fen bridge replacement works

An older version of the bridge was used by by painter John Constable as part of his route to school. - Credit: Suffolk Highways

The Fen Bridge, linking Dedham and East Bergholt, has been successfully replaced. 

The bridge was removed by Suffolk County Council in January, having been closed to pedestrian and river traffic since 2020.

Fen Bridge, in the Dedham Vale, has been used as a crossing over the Stour for centuries, as part of the public footpath network and an earlier bridge was used by painter John Constable as part of his route to school. 

Fen bridge replacement works

The bridge was manoeuvred into place on Tuesday (September 20 2022) morning. - Credit: Suffolk Highways

A Suffolk County Council spokesperson said: "Fen Bridge, which links Dedham and East Bergholt has been successfully replaced. 

"The installation of the new bridge commenced today, September 20 2022. At approx. 11.30am cranes lifted the 15.8 tonne, 24.2m long structure into place.

"Our teams will remain on site for the next two weeks to continue further safety works to return the location back to public use.

"We thank you for your patience and cooperation throughout the works and we look forward to seeing the bridge used by the local community and visitors for years to come."

Fen bridge replacement works

The old bridge was removed in January. - Credit: Suffolk Highways

Fen bridge replacement works

Teams will remain at the site for the next couple of weeks. - Credit: Suffolk Highways

Fen bridge replacement works

Fen Bridge is located in the Dedham Vale - and connects Dedham and East Bergholt. - Credit: Suffolk Highways

Fen bridge replacement works

The replacement project used a variety of equipment, including cranes. - Credit: Suffolk Highways


Suffolk County Council
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The A14 is currently closed outside Ipswich after a serious crash

A14

Pedestrian dies after 'serious' crash on A14

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal at Sheffield Wednesday

Football | Live

Matchday Live: How Town's 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed outside Ipswich after a serious crash

A14 remains closed for police investigations following fatal crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A large fire has broken out near Sudbury

Firefighters tackling large fire at former Suffolk airfield

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon