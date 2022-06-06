Ex-Ritz chef helps with new cooking courses in east Suffolk

Students and staff at Suffolk New College on the Coast with Cllr Tony Goldson and Sam Kenward from East Suffolk Council. - Credit: Suffolk New College

New cookery courses are being delivered for those who are isolated or struggling with the cost of living in east Suffolk, thanks to a tie-up between a college, council and former Ritz chef.

Suffolk New College on the Coast teamed up with former Ritz chef Daniel Russell-Hall, a trainee lecturer, with the idea coming from East Suffolk Council’s communities team and funded through Halesworth councillor Tony Goldson’s enabling communities budget.

The six-week course, which has so far been delivered to 20 people, was established to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis by giving them ideas for new healthy and affordable meals.

But the course has also been helping those struggling with isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sherry Storer, head of centre at Suffolk New College on the Coast, said: “We’ve had people on the course aged between eight and 80. Some have been impacted by lockdown and saw this as a way of meeting new friends. Others just wanted to learn a new skill.

“The courses have been incredibly well received.”

Sam Kenward, communities officer at East Suffolk Council, said: “We wanted to put on some sessions for local people to get to know each other and to pick up tips to make nutritious meals.

“It really is helping the local community and shows that they are not alone. It’s very timely in terms of the rising cost of living and we are looking to offer more opportunities like this in the future.”

Those attending the course already have said it has helped them learn new skills, inspire them to cook and gave them an opportunity to meet new people.

It is understood that there are plans to fund similar courses going forward.

Cllr Tony Goldson said: “It’s a superb course and this skills centre is very important for the region.

“It enhances the town enormously and this specific project is a great example of everyone working together to help benefit the local area. It was a pleasure to support the scheme.”

To find out more visit www.suffolk.ac.uk

