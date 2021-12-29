Cost of garden waste collections could rise in east Suffolk

Small increases in garden waste collection and beach hut charges in a Suffolk district are to be decided next week – but car park charges are to remain largely static.

East Suffolk Council’s cabinet will next week agree its discretionary charges for the year from April 2022.

Among the headline changes are a 4.4% or £2 increase in garden waste collection services up to £47 per year, which the authority says “will fund the increased costs of service delivery (notably refuse driver pay and fuel cost increases)”.

For beach huts, a 2.75% increase is proposed in agreement with the Beach Huts Association, except for a small number in Felixstowe’s Cliff House plots which are increasing over three years to bring them in line with others in the same band.

However, the council has confirmed that there are no changes planned to its council-run car park charges, although administration costs for monthly or annual ticket changes and resident permits increase by £5 from £25 to £30.

The cabinet report said: “Fees and charges income is a vital source of income to the council, in the region of £13.5million per annum to the general fund, excluding Port Health. The council’s policy is to review fees and charges each year.”

Cabinet will meet at 6.30pm on Tuesday, January 4 to decide on the new proposed fees.

The document also details to charges on other areas such as caravan plots, harbour moorings, recreation ground hire, and street names and numbering among others. To find out more visit the council’s website at www.eastsuffolk.cmis.uk.com.

