News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

New second-in-command appointed at council as former deputy stands down

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:42 PM June 9, 2022
Harry Richardson has become the new deputy leader of Mid Suffolk District Council

Harry Richardson has become the new deputy leader of Mid Suffolk District Council - Credit: MSDC/SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mid Suffolk District Council has appointed a new deputy leader after the incumbent stepped down from the role.

Thurston ward member and cabinet member for health and wellbeing, Harry Richardson, takes over the deputy leader post from Gerard Brewster at the council’s Conservative and Independent coalition.

Cllr Brewster has stepped down from the role for personal reasons but he remains councillor for Combs Ford and a member of the cabinet.

Cllr Richardson will continue with his health and wellbeing portfolio alongside the deputy leader duties, the council has confirmed.

He was elected in May 2019 and joined the frontbench in January 2020.

Mid Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran, photographed visiting Framlinghams Curry India

Ed Sheeran picks up curry in Framlingham after jubilee performance

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_antonellacastelvedere_colchester_jun22

Victim in murder probe named as University of Suffolk lecturer

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Zach Howard, 22, of Everard Close, Bury St Edmunds was fined for breaching a suspended sentence.

Ipswich Crown Court

Suffolk man who had sex with teen fined for missing unpaid work

Jane Hunt

person
sport

Football

Ball: 'I was intense... my only aim was to play for Man United'

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon