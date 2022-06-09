New second-in-command appointed at council as former deputy stands down

Harry Richardson has become the new deputy leader of Mid Suffolk District Council - Credit: MSDC/SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mid Suffolk District Council has appointed a new deputy leader after the incumbent stepped down from the role.

Thurston ward member and cabinet member for health and wellbeing, Harry Richardson, takes over the deputy leader post from Gerard Brewster at the council’s Conservative and Independent coalition.

Cllr Brewster has stepped down from the role for personal reasons but he remains councillor for Combs Ford and a member of the cabinet.

Cllr Richardson will continue with his health and wellbeing portfolio alongside the deputy leader duties, the council has confirmed.

He was elected in May 2019 and joined the frontbench in January 2020.