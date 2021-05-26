Independent joins Babergh council's decision-making cabinet

Published: 10:03 AM May 26, 2021

One change has been announced for Babergh District Council's decision-making cabinet - Independent councillor Alastair McCraw taking over the portfolio of customers, digital transformation and improvement.

The appointment was confirmed by Conservative council leader John Ward at Tuesday night's annual meeting, held at Wherstead Park to enable social distancing.

Mr McCraw, councillor for Brantham, has chaired the authority's scrutiny committee, and takes over the cabinet portfolio from Assington Independent Lee Parker.

Babergh District Council leader John Ward announces one change to his cabinet at the 2021 annual meeting. - Credit: Babergh District Council

Mr Ward said: "Councillor Parker has an opportunity to grow his business, and this will take up a lot more of his time. He has therefore decided to leave the cabinet so he can concentrate on this.

"I have asked Councillor McCraw to join in his place as the cabinet member for customers, digital transformation and improvement. I am delighted that he has accepted. I am sure his experience and sound judgement will be assets to the cabinet.

"I would also like to thank Councillor Parker for his contribution and achievements over the past two years. It has been a busy and sometimes difficult brief as we strive to ensure that we interact with our customers through an increased range of media in ways that suit them in their differing lifestyles.

"The past year in particular has thrown up two significant challenges - Covid and the move of the Sudbury access point, but Councillor Parker has been steady at the helm and we have dealt with these very successfully as a result of the improvements to our systems and processes during his tenure."

The change means the political composition of the cabinet remains the same, with four Conservatives, three Independents and one Liberal Democrat.

Councillor Mary McLaren, Conservative, takes the chair for the scrutiny committee going forward.