Plea issued for 'emergency' heating shelters ahead of winter

The Ipswich Labour candidate has called for a network of heating shelters to be established across the town and county as we approach the colder winter months. - Credit: Jack Abbott/Archant/Charlotte Bond

Ipswich's Labour candidate has called for a network of heating shelters to be established across the town and county as the colder winter months approach.

Labour parliamentary candidate Jack Abbott has urged the leaders of local councils to "go further" in providing additional respite for the winter.

Mr Abbott acknowledged limits to the local authority's influence on inflation and the pricing of food, fuel and energy and thanked Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk County Council for the measures already in place.

However, he has asked for further support in proposing that council-run buildings replicate the approach Suffolk Libraries have taken to offer "warm and welcoming spaces for people who need them".

Mr Abbott added: "This is an emergency measure - a damning indictment of how critical the situation now is - but we must do everything we can to get people through this winter."

Ipswich Borough Council leader Cllr David Ellesmere agreed with Mr Abbott's concerns. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich Borough Council leader Cllr David Ellesmere agreed with Mr Abbott's concerns, saying: "Despite the help announced by the government so far, Jack is right that many people will still be extremely worried about whether they can afford to heat their homes this winter.

"We are looking at what additional help Ipswich Borough Council can provide to households in need and the provision of 'heating shelters' or 'warm banks' is being actively considered.

"We should be able to provide more detail on the Borough's plans next week."

Suffolk County Council leader Cllr Matthew Hicks said they would be continuing to support organisations across Suffolk that are making plans to offer warm rooms this winter.

Suffolk County Council leader Cllr Matthew Hicks said they would be continuing to support organisations across Suffolk that are making plans to offer warm rooms this winter. - Credit: Archant

Cllr Hicks added: "I can confirm that Suffolk County Council is supportive of the offer being planned by Suffolk Libraries and we are making arrangements to help promote this to Suffolk residents.

"Because of the county-wide spread of library buildings and the wide benefits they offer, this is by far the most effective way to use Suffolk County Council-owned buildings as part of the warm spaces programme."

In Cllr Hicks' response, he also reiterated further measures the council have taken to support Suffolk residents, such as distributing the Household Support Fund, running the Local Welfare Assistance Scheme and increasing their commitment to the Warm Homes, Healthy People programme.