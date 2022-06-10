'Mini Holland' cycle funding could make Suffolk danger road safer

Cycle funding could be used to improve safety in Bredfield Road. Residents and parish councillors visit the site - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The possibility of using money from a ‘Mini-Holland’ cycle scheme to help make a dangerous Suffolk road safer was among a range of options discussed at a council meeting.

Melton parish councillors met with Suffolk County Council representatives and campaigners on Wednesday to consider ways of preventing motorists from speeding in Bredfield Road, Woodbridge, before there is a serious accident involving a school pupil or pedestrian.

Children at Farlingaye High cross after walking from homes in Bury Hill and also the new Bloor homes estate around Lloyd Road at the junction with Woods Lane.

However, residents are concerned a child could be hit by a speeding vehicle after data obtained by Melton Parish Council from a speed camera showed the extent of the problem of drivers ignoring the 30mph speed limit.

On March 10, some 52 motorists were clocked doing between 40 and 50mph, 22 cars were recorded doing between 50 and 60mph and one driver was doing between 60 and 70mph.

The situation with speeding motorists in Bredfield Road is causing concern - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Campaigner Richard Bolt, who attended the meeting, said councillors discussed whether funding from the cycling initiative could be used to enable Bredfield Road to be incorporated in a new 20mph zone around Woodbridge designed to improve safety for schoolchildren.

He said some reservations were expressed about whether motorists would observe a 20mph speed limit in the road when they were already failing to adhere to the 30mph restriction.

The so-called ‘Mini-Holland’ scheme will involve the creation of a cycling network around the town with the aim of encouraging the bicycle as the main mode of transport in Woodbridge and make roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Active Travel England - a new agency under the Department of Transport - has awarded Suffolk County Council £80,000 for a feasibility study to look into its possible implementation in the town.

One possible option was to use some of the money to create chicanes in Bredfield Road to help reduce speeds, Mr Bolt said.

A new crossing is also being considered and local councillors are in the process of securing funding for a feasibility study into the provision of a crossing.

Mr Bolt added: “It is positive that East Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council have acknowledged that there is a problem that needs to be addressed.”