News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

HGV noise and pollution on Bury St Edmunds estate 'unacceptable'

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:26 PM September 3, 2021   
A large HGV travels across country to deliver or collect goods for the next business location. Pictu

There are concerns about the impact of HGVs on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury (stock photo) - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suffolk County Council has been urged to take action addressing long-running problems of noise and pollution from lorries on Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds.

Homes in the Moreton Hall area in Bury St Edmunds have reported being plagued by persistent noise problems of trucks rattling through Orttewell Road.

While some of those HGVs are heading to and from Suffolk Park and Suffolk Business Park, it was recognised many were vehicles cutting the corner of the A14 connecting to the A134 and A143.

Councillor Trevor Beckwith has been battling on behalf of residents for solutions to the problem for a number of years, and brought a ‘call to action’ to Thursday’s West Suffolk Council scrutiny committee meeting in a last ditch attempt for a solution.

The meeting heard that while trucks were meant to use Junction 45 of the A14 to avoid disturbing homes, many didn’t because they wanted to avoid the series of roundabouts or satellite navigation systems used J44, which was closer to homes.

You may also want to watch:

The committee has urged Suffolk County Council to work on a host of measures.

They include:

Most Read

  1. 1 'Bizarre' sighting of rare porcupines startles driver on rural road
  2. 2 A14 set to be closed for several more hours after 200-litre diesel spill
  3. 3 Massive 200-litre diesel spillage causes major A14 tailbacks
  1. 4 Decision delayed on 200 new homes for edge of Suffolk village
  2. 5 Ipswich man arrested after four die in crash on M25
  3. 6 Pensioner paused raping vulnerable girl in cellar to casually greet someone upstairs
  4. 7 Nothing to chauffeur it: CCTV captures luxury limos at boss' home despite ban
  5. 8 A14 reopens after 12 hour closure following massive 200-litre diesel spill
  6. 9 Have you seen any of Suffolk's most wanted criminals?
  7. 10 Watch: Wigan and Blackburn fans on what to expect from Walton
  • Signage at the business parks and A14 encouraging use of J45
  • Monitoring of HGV flows, noise levels and pollution in Orttewell Road
  • Investigation into traffic orders to ban HGVs from Orttewell Road
  • Analysis of lorry parking in the area

Kerry Allen, principal transport towns planner at Suffolk County Council said: “This isn’t Suffolk County Council sitting on its hands saying there’s nothing we can do – we have continued to engage and there are a number of things we can take away and investigate but I do want to make it clear that a lot of this is about funding and the availability of funding.”

Nic Rumsey, managing director of Suffolk Park developers Jaynic, said the firm would be prepared to make a financial contribution for improved signs.

Cllr Beckwith said: “Since the opening of the ERR [Eastern Relief Road] and improved J45 in September 2017, HGV traffic in residential areas, notably Orttewell Road, Bedingfield Way and Skyliner Way has increased to an unacceptable level with serious negative impact on residential amenity through noise, vibration and pollution.”

Local residents also gave representations. Melanie Soanes said it had become “almost unbearable” and added: “It’s like another trunk road next to our houses.”

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lavenham's village sign

Suffolk Live

Two Suffolk towns and one village ranked among best in UK for visitors

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madejski Stadium, Reading. Pi

Exclusive

Town set to sign Morsy before deadline shuts

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Vaughn and Claudia Schiffer Picture: MYUNG JUNG KIM / PA

Suffolk Live

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer applies for changes to Suffolk home

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have signed Sam Morsy from Middlesbrough

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town complete deal for Cook's captain Morsy

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon