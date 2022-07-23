Residents concern over change of Stowmarket industrial unit

An industrial unit has been taken over by a properties company and residents are worried it will impact traffic and safety in the area - Credit: Fiona Scheibl/Maya Sinclair

Residents are worried about increased traffic problems in their road because an industrial unit in Stowmarket is being taken over.

The unit is situated on Creeting Road West and is being taken over by property company Edward Le Bas Properties Ltd.

The company is looking to refurbish the property and rent it to new tenants after its planning application was approved by Mid Suffolk District Council.

There is a worry among residents on the road, however, that, as the planning application states there will be a change of use of the premises from B2 (general industrial) to B8 (storage and distribution), their road and the area around it is going to be overfilled with traffic.

Fiona Scheibl - Credit: Fiona Scheibl

One resident, Fiona Scheibl, said: "It is super busy already.

"My neighbour and I raised an objection with the council but they overrode our concerns.

"We are right on the rail crossing, and to add a number of vans to the already busy traffic will cause a gridlock crisis for the junction."

Points made by Fiona and her neighbour Maya Sinclair included that there are only 22 parking spaces on-site, but there will be 30 employees at the business, meaning eight residential parking spaces will be taken from those living on the street.

They also noted that Creeting Road West is a single lane, meaning vans will have to mount the path to pass each other, causing a risk to those walking on the path, and it is also located no more than 100 metres from a nursery, causing a risk to children and parents with the increased amount of traffic.

Fiona said: "The road is congested most at the junction with the level crossing and the area outside the gym and industrial area.

Maya Sinclair - Credit: Maya Sinclair

"That can block the road for up to 10 minutes when there are long industrial trains passing through.

"Imagine if there were four or five vans added to that traffic, and the mayhem when it is bin day."

It is not known what the space will be used for once renovated, or who the new tenants will be.

The unit being taken over by Edward Le Bas Properties Ltd - Credit: Fiona Scheibl

The director of Edward Le Bas Properties Ltd was approached for comment but declined.