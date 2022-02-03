More improvements on the way for popular seafront stretch

One of the projects being explored for the south seafront is the creation of a "series of rooms" or areas for different activities - Credit: East Suffolk Council

The future of a seafront site has not been decided yet - with community leaders still looking to improve the area.

The land between the prom and street-side sea wall in Sea Road, Felixstowe, is currently gardens but has recently been the subject of two proposals.

East Suffolk Council received a planning application for a Ferris wheel - described as an observation wheel - on the land.

The seafront site where Family Amusements has offered to build a new golf attraction at Felixstowe - Credit: Richard Cornwell

The plans envisaged a 34m-high wheel with 24 gondolas to carry people, with a food and drink stand at the bottom serving hot and cold food and drink to visitors. It would have been in place from February to October and removed for winter.

However, after a mixed reaction, including objections from nearby residents, the plans were withdrawn.

Then Family Amusements offered to build a new crazy golf attraction on the site to replace the ageing Adventure Golf across the road which it wants to demolish to make way for a £4.3million block of flats with cafes, restaurants and shops on the ground floor.

How the new block of flats with tourism uses below would look in Sea Road - Credit: Robert Allerton Chartered Architect

However, the council declined the offer.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman explained why.

He said: "It is not East Suffolk Council policy to directly support private planning applications through the use of public land unless there is a clear economic, tourist or social case for doing so.

“In this case, the request related to the potential replacement of an existing leisure facility on private land.

“East Suffolk Council has a number of ongoing projects at the south seafront and is looking to expand on the many improvements which have already begun.”

Some of the council's plans for the south seafront have already been put in place, others are in the pipeline, and more are still being assessed.

The new £1.5 million cafe on the Felixstowe South Seafront - Credit: East Suffolk District Council

Following local councillors' concern at the neglect of the Sea Road seafront area, Martello Park has now been created with play areas for all ages, water fountains, kiosks and picnic places, the £1.5million Kitchen@Felixstowe cafe is set to open in spring, the beachside arena was created near the leisure centre, the Edwardian and Victorian shelters refurbished, and plans have been approved for a beach hut village and a new outdoor leisure area.

The council considering other potential projects for the remaining garden area - including a £1m scheme for a “series of rooms”, a concept which divides the gardens into a run of very different areas with different characters and functions.