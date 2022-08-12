Free Wi-Fi launched in Woodbridge and Southwold

Launch of the public Wi-Fi in Woodbridge. From the left: Brendan Gannon, of Elephant Wifi; Paul Wood, ESC Head of Economic Development and Regeneration; Mags Lambert, ESC Project Manager; Cllr Geoff Holdcroft, Woodbridge Town Council; Cllr Craig Rivett, ESC Deputy Leader and cabinet member for Economic Development; John Risby, Director of Choose Woodbridge; Cllr Steve Wiles, assistant cabinet member for Economic Development; Morag McInnes, ESC Smart Towns Project Manager, and Dan Coombs, of Elephant Wifi. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Following the launch in Felixstowe and Lowestoft, free-to-use public Wi-Fi has been introduced in two more east Suffolk towns.

Public Wi-Fi is now available in Southwold and Woodbridge as a part of the East Suffolk Digital Towns programme.

Residents and visitors can now use the internet for free in designated public zones.

East Suffolk Council has been delivering a range of digital projects which aim to strengthen the local economy, attract more visitors and improve connectivity within the district’s market towns.

Councillor Stephen Burroughes, cabinet member for customer services, operational partnerships and digital transformation, said: “This is the latest ‘switch-on’ for free Wi-Fi zones in East Suffolk and both Southwold and Woodbridge will be able to enjoy the benefits already being enjoyed elsewhere in the district.

Councillor Stephen Burroughes, cabinet member for operational partnerships at East Suffolk Council. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

“This will make it easy for visitors and local people to get online when out and about. It is a digital scheme which we are really proud of.”

The programme, which includes the installation of free public Wi-Fi, digital footfall counters and town marketing platforms alongside business support projects, was initially piloted in Framlingham in 2019.

The new technology will enable the council to understand the number of visitors to the towns, the busiest periods, as well as the average time people spend in the town centre, to provide support for local businesses and other ongoing projects.

Geoff Holdcroft, Woodbridge town councillor, said: “The Digital Towns programme is a great boost to the town. Not only will shoppers and visitors enjoy free connectivity, but we will also have helpful information and marketing that can be used to support our high street.

Councillor Geoff Holdcroft - Credit: Archant

“This is a great example of the local authority and businesses working together for the greater good.”

The public Wi-Fi initiative is supported by funding from the Getting Building Fund and New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s Innovative Projects fund.

Will Windell, mayor of Southwold, said: “This new technology will help us understand how people use the town, so we can improve services as well as signposting residents and visitors to the many exciting events that Southwold has to offer.”

Launch of the public Wi-Fi in Southwold. From the left: Ian Bradbury, Southwold TC; Jonathan Sutton, Southwold TC; Simon Flunder, Southwold TC; Michael Ladd, Southwold TC; Cllr Craig Rivett, ESC; Will Windell, Town Mayor; Julie Carpenter, Mags Lambert, ESC; Brendan Gannon, Elephant Wifi and Dan Coombs, Elephant Wifi. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Public free Wi-Fi will be available in Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth, Aldeburgh, Leiston and Saxmundham by October.