What days will bins be collected in Suffolk over Easter?

Councils across Suffolk have announced their planned bin collections for Easter - Credit: Paul Geater

Councils across Suffolk have confirmed details of when they will be collecting bins over the Easter weekend.

Find out if anything has changed in the district or borough where you live here.

Ipswich

No changes will be taking place to planned bin collections in Ipswich over Easter.

West Suffolk

Bin collections will be one day late in west Suffolk over Easter. This will last between Friday, April 15 and Friday, April 22.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk

Bin collections will also be one day late in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. This will be starting on Friday, April 15, with collections that would have normally taken place on that day instead happening on Saturday, April 16, instead.

In addition, all collections during the week starting Monday, April 18 will take place a day later than usual.

East Suffolk

No changes will be taking place to planned bin collections in East Suffolk over Easter.