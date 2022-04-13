News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

What days will bins be collected in Suffolk over Easter?

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:28 AM April 13, 2022
Council services like bin collections have not been hit by Covid problems in Suffolk yet.

Councils across Suffolk have announced their planned bin collections for Easter - Credit: Paul Geater

Councils across Suffolk have confirmed details of when they will be collecting bins over the Easter weekend. 

Find out if anything has changed in the district or borough where you live here.

Ipswich

No changes will be taking place to planned bin collections in Ipswich over Easter.

West Suffolk 

Bin collections will be one day late in west Suffolk over Easter. This will last between Friday, April 15 and Friday, April 22.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk

Bin collections will also be one day late in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. This will be starting on Friday, April 15, with collections that would have normally taken place on that day instead happening on Saturday, April 16, instead. 

In addition, all collections during the week starting Monday, April 18 will take place a day later than usual. 

East Suffolk

No changes will be taking place to planned bin collections in East Suffolk over Easter. 

Suffolk Live News
West Suffolk Council
Babergh District Council
Suffolk
