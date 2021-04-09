Election 2021: Suffolk County Council candidates published

Published: 4:32 PM April 9, 2021

Suffolk County Council elections for 2021 will take place on May 6

Voters will take to the polls in the 2021 local elections in May - with candidate lists for the Suffolk County Council polls now confirmed.

All 75 seats at the authority will be contested on May 6, with results set to be declared the following day on Friday, May 7.

The Conservatives currently enjoy a large majority and will go into this year's elections defending 50 of the 75 seats. Labour is defending 11, the Liberal Democrats five, and the Greens three. The remainder comprises five Independents and one West Suffolk Independent.

Voting takes place between 7am and 10pm on May 6, while postal votes are also available.

The candidates standing for 2021 are as follows:

Sudbury water meadows

Babergh area

Belstead Brook: David Busby (LD), Christopher Hudson (C)*, Keith Wade (L)

Cosford: Robert Lindsay (G)*, Christopher Mills (L), Jordan Millward (C)

Great Cornard: Marjorie Bark (LD), Peter Beer (C)*, Emma Bishton (L), James Killbery (G)

Hadleigh: Mick Fraser (C)*, Kathryn Grandon (Ind), Gale Pryor (G), Trevor Sheldrick (LD), Angela Wiltshire (L)

Melford: Ralph Carpenter (G), Kimberley Clements (L)*, Richard Kemp (Ind)*, Peter Stevens (C)

Peninsula: Simon Harley (G), Alastair McCraw (Ind), Mary McLaren (C), Keith Rawlings (L)

Samford: Sallie Davies (G), Georgia Hall (C), Mark Hurley (Ind), Ian Perry (L)

Stour Valley: Jane Carruthers (G), James Finch (C)*, Olivia Hughes (L), Bryn Hurren (LD)

Sudbury: Jessie Carter (G), Trevor Cresswell (Ind), Robert Spivey (LD), Simon Sudbury (C), Jake Thomas (L)

Sudbury East & Waldingfield: Luke Cresswell (Ind), Philip Faircloth-Mutton (C), Louise Fowler (L), Margaret Maybury (Ind), Theresa Munson (G)

Felixstowe beach

East Suffolk area

Aldeburgh & Leiston: T-J Haworth-Culf (C), Ian Ilett (L)

Beccles (two seats): Mark Bee (C)*, Graham Catchpole (C), Peggy McGregor (G), Christian Newsom (L), Dom Taylor (L), Caroline Topping (G)

Blything: Philip Harle (L), Richard Smith (C)*, Andrew Turner (C)

Bungay: Annette Abbott (G), John Awty (LD), Judy Cloke (C), Donia Slyzuk (L)

Carlford: Elaine Bryce (C), Daniel Clery (G), Alistair Dick (L)

Felixstowe Coastal (two seats): Lesley Bennett (G), Seamus Bennett (LD), Jan Candy (LD), Mark Jones (Com), Margaret Morris (L), Graham Newman (C)*, Richard Reaville (L), Steve Wiles (C)*

Felixstowe North & Trimley: Stuart Bird (C)*, David Rowe (L)

Framlingham: Stephen Burroughes (C)*, John Mercer (LD), Paul Theaker (LD)

Gunton (two seats): Steve Ardley (Ind)*, Jon Coxon (G), Janet Craig (L), Ryan Harvey (C), Robin Hinton (Ind), Peter Jackson (G), Keith Patience (L)*, James Reeder (C)*

Halesworth: Peter Coghill (L), Annette Dunning (G), Tony Goldson (C)*, Sarah Hunt (LD)

Kesgrave & Rushmere St Andrew (two seats): Kevin Archer (L), Lesley Bensley (L), Brad Clements (LD), Harrison Foster (G), Stuart Lawson (C)*, Debbie McCallum (C)

Kessingland & Southwold: Alan Green (L), Michael Ladd (C)*, Adam Robertson (LD)

Lowestoft South (two seats): Sonia Barker (L), Jenny Ceresa (C)*, Andrew Eastaugh (G), David Finnigan (L), Paul Light (LD), John Shreeve (LD), Jamie Starling (C)*, Elise Youngman (G)

Martlesham: Ski Evans (LD), Edward Lawrence (L), Patti Mulcahy (C)

Oulton (two seats): Edward Back (C), Nasima Begum (L), Jenny Hinton (Ind), George King (L), Tony Knights (Ind), Peter Lang (G), Dave O'Neill (LD), Keith Robinson (C)*, David Youngman (G)

Pakefield (two seats): Neil Coleby (L), Alice Eastaugh (G), Tess Gandy (L), Lee Martin (G), Craig Rivett (C)*, Fiona Shreeve (LD), Christopher Thomas (LD), Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro (C)*

Wickham: Alexander Nicoll (C)*, Rachel Smith-Lyte (G), Sophie Williams (LD)

Wilford: John Cook (L), Thomas Daly (G), Andrew Reid (C)*, James Sandbach (LD)

Woodbridge: Caroline Page (LD)*, Robin Sanders (C)

Ipswich town centre

Ipswich area

Bixley: Paul Bones (L), Stephanie Cullen (G), Trevor Powell (LD), Paul West (C)*

Bridge: Rob Bridgeman (L), Martin Hore (LD), Brieanna Patmore (G), Mike Scanes (C)

Chantry (two seats): Helen Armitage (L)*, Nadia Cenci (C), Lucy Drake (LD), Peter Gardiner (L)*, Martin Hynes (G), Adam Merritt (LD), Nathan Wilson (C)

Gainsborough: Stephen Connelly (L), Liz Harsant (C), Conrad Packwood (LD), Jenny Rivett (G)

Priory Heath: Nicholas Jacob (LD), Andy Patmore (G), Edward Phillips (C), Bill Quinton (L)*

Rushmere: Paul Cawthorn (C), Timothy Lockington (LD), Sandy Martin (L), Rachel Morris (G)

St Helen's: Paul Daley (LD), Elizabeth Johnson (L), Sachin Karale (C), Tom Wilmot (G)

St John's: Sarah Adams (L)*, Ollie Rackham (C), Jude Rook (G), Robin Whitmore (LD)

St Margaret's & Westgate (two seats): Assis Carreiro (L), Oliver Holmes (LD), Inga Lockington (LD)*, Stefan Long (L), Debbie Richard (C), Tina Smith (BPP), Kirsty Wilmot (G)

Whitehouse & Whitton (two seats): David Goldsmith (C)*, John Mann (G), Sophie Meudec (L), Sam Murray (C), Martin Pakes (LD), Gerald Pryke (LD), Christine Shaw (L)

Stowmarket town centre

Mid Suffolk area

Bosmere: Suzanne Britton (L), Kay Oakes (C)*, Steve Phillips (LD)

Gipping Valley: Chris Chambers (C)*, Adrienne Marriott (LD), Terence Wilson (L)

Hartismere: David Appleton (LD), Eddie Dougall (L), Jessica Fleming (C)*, Stuart Masters (G)

Hoxne & Eye: Paul Anderson (L), Timothy Glenton (LD), Peter Gould (C), Guy McGregor (Ind)*

Stowmarket North & Stowupland: Gary Green (C)*, Will Howman (L), Keith Welham (G)

Stowmarket South: Emma Bonner-Morgan (L), David Card (Ind), Nick Gowrley (C)*, Keith Scarff (LD)

Thedwastre North: Ursula Ajimal (L), Andy Mellen (G), Harry Richardson (G), Jane Storey (Ind)*

Thedwastre South: John Augustine (C), Philip Cockell (L), Penny Otton (LD)*

Thredling: Helen Bridgeman (G), Kathleen Hardy (L), Matthew Hicks (C)*, Mark Pearson (LD)

Upper Gipping: Kieren Lathangue-Clayton (C), Julie Reynolds (L), Andrew Stringer(G)*

Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds

West Suffolk area

Blackbourn: John Bailey (L), Warren Lakin (G), Joanna Spicer (C)*

Brandon: Susan Dean (L), Victor Lukaniuk (WSI)*, Christine Mason (C), William Tanner (G)

Clare: Julius Bell (G), Bobby Bennett (C), Kerry Rogers (L)

Eastgate & Moreton Hall: Lorraine Allcocks (L), Trevor Beckwith (Ind)*, Daniel Linehan (LD), Jessica Livsey (G), Peter Thompson (C), Frank Warby (Ind)

Exning & Newmarket: Rachel Hood (C)*, Chris O'Neill (WSI), Craig Warren (L), Carrie Wheeler (G)

Hardwick: Chris Dexter-Mills (G), Helen Korfanty (LD), James Macpherson (L), Richard Rout (C)*

Haverhill Cangle (two seats): Nicola Forsdyke (G), Paula Fox (Ind)*, Mandy Leathers (G), Aaron Luccarini (Ind), Joe Mason (C), David Payne (LD), David Smith (L), Liz Smith (L), Heike Sowa (C)

Haverhill East & Kedington: Bruce Davidson (Ind), Roger Mynott (G), Damian Page (L), David Roach (C)*

Mildenhall: Ben Avison (LD), Jack Blomfield (G), David Chandler (Ind), Patrick Finn (L), Andy Neal (Ind), Lance Stanbury (C)

Newmarket & Red Lodge: Andrew Appleby (WSI), Andy Drummond (C)*, Simon Morse (G), Robert Pinsker (LD), Christopher Swallow (L)

Row Heath: Theresa Chipulina (L), Colin Noble (C)*, Claire Unwin (G), Don Waldron (Ind)

Thingoe North: Ian Chapman (LD), Beccy Hopfensperger (C)*, Oliver Ingwall-King (G), Katie Parker (L)

Thingoe South: Libby Brooks (LD), Robin Davies (L), Vicki Martin (G), Karen Soons (C)*

Tower (two seats): Robert Everitt (C)*, Donna Higgins (L), Steph Holland (G), David Nettleton (C)*, David Poulson (LD), Matthew Rowe (G), Marilyn Sayer (L), Frank Stennett (Ind), Darren Turner (Com)





Key: C – Conservative, L – Labour, LD – Liberal Democrats, G – Green Party, Ind - Independent, WSI - West Suffolk Independents, Com - Communist Party of Britain, BPP - Burning Pink Party.

The asterisk denotes a sitting councillor in that authority.