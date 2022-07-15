Councils announce changes to bin collections during heatwave

Changes to bin collections during next week's heatwave have been announced by some Suffolk councils. - Credit: ARCHANT

Bin collections across Suffolk are set to be different next week as temperatures of 36C are forecast in parts of the county.

The Met Office has warned that people’s lives could be at risk as it indicated it is likely that a new UK record temperature could be set early next week.

Meteorologists gave an 80% chance of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C (101.7F) set in Cambridge in 2019, with the current heatwave set to peak on Tuesday.

There is a 50% chance of temperatures reaching 40C somewhere in the UK, likely along the A1 corridor, with the Met Office issuing its first ever red warning for extreme heat.

The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four – a “national emergency”.

Level four is reached “when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system… At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups,” it said.

Council chiefs have announced changes to the bin collection schedules in order to try and keep their staff safe from the worst of the heat.

Babergh & Mid Suffolk

Babergh & Mid Suffolk district councils are asking people to put their bins out the night before on Sunday and Monday so that bin lorries can start their rounds earlier than usual.

A spokesman said: "We are asking residents, where possible, to leave their wheelie bins out the night before their collection day during this heatwave. With hot weather expected for the next week this will allow our crews to start work earlier than usual so they can avoid the hottest temperatures.”

East Suffolk

Near the coast, where temperatures are forecast to be cooler, no changes are planned yet. But council chiefs say this could change if the forecast does.

A spokesman said: "With an amber weather warning issued for East Suffolk early next week, we would urge people to follow advice issued by the Met Office and Public Health bodies.

“Our refuse crews will be working hard to collect bins as normal, with no planned alterations to services, but we do request that people be patient and we will announce any alterations should they be required.”

Ipswich

On Tuesday, which is predicted to be the hottest day, Ipswich Borough Council will start collections at 5am and is urging residents to get their bins out earlier than normal.

A spokesman said: "We’re asking residents whose recycling or garden waste bins are due to be collected on Tuesday, July 19 to ensure their bins are put out the night before.

"Collections will start at 5am that day so that our Refuse and Recycling team can avoid working in the hottest hours of the day.

"We hope residents will understand the need for this and apologise if we wake anyone up by emptying their bin!"

West Suffolk

West Suffolk Council has been approached for comment.