Suffolk recycling centres set to fully reopen after Covid

Published: 4:30 PM July 13, 2021

There have been restrictions in place at Suffolk recycling centres since last summer. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk County Council's household recycling centres are to relax their rules for householders next week when the government removes many of its Covid restrictions.

And there will be a further easing in August after which they should be able to operate at near capacity - although people will still have to book a slot before bringing their rubbish to be disposed.

At present the sites are working at almost 70% capacity. After next Monday, when more slots will be made available, they will be operating at just over 80% capacity and on August 16 they should be operating at full capacity again.

Limits on the number of people able to unload a vehicle will be lifted from next week - and from mid August people will be able to book as many visits a week as they want.

However, people will still have to book online before bringing waste to the centre - they will not be able to just turn up without a booking.

How the centres will reopen in two phases. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Cabinet member for waste Richard Smith said: “I am really pleased that from 19 July we are able to start increasing capacity at our recycling centres by reducing some of the restrictions we had in place so we can soon be back to full capacity. We are doing this in two phases to ensure that our sites are operating safely and smoothly.

You may also want to watch:

“In response to overwhelming customer satisfaction, the booking system will remain in place for the moment at all of Suffolk’s Recycling Centres. We have received many compliments about the staff on our sites and I would like to thank them for their hard work and dedication for what has been a difficult year.”