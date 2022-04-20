Not all road markings will be replaced during Suffolk resurfacing work

150 miles of roads will be refreshed in Suffolk this year

Around 150 miles of Suffolk roads across more than 170 sites are set to be refreshed this summer, highways chiefs have confirmed.

And the county council has said that some road markings won’t be replaced where they make roads safer by reducing traffic speeds.

Suffolk Highways has confirmed its summer surface dressing programme, running from this month until the end of August, will incorporate 173 sites, totalling 150 miles.

Its programme includes road resurfacing – where the old surface is either overlaid or removed to a certain depth and a new surface applied – or surface dressing where the existing road surface is sealed and improved.

The authority said surface dressing was a more preventative measure which aims to slow down the deterioration of the road, and reduces the length of time there is disruption.

Councillor Paul West, Conservative cabinet member for Ipswich, operational highways and flooding, said: “Each year Suffolk Highways uses a range of data to identify a number of roads across our county that are in need of a new surface. This process covers over potholes, stops them from forming in future and provides a new surface for all to travel on.

“These programmes are extensive and weather dependent, so regular progress updates will be issued via Twitter @Suff_highways and on the Suffolk County Council website.

“I appreciate that these works can be disruptive to Suffolk residents, however these improvements do provide long-term benefits to all and are very much welcome across the county.”

Motorists have been urged to adhere to the 20mph speed limit on newly dressed roads, as it reduces the chance of damage from the chippings and helps embed the new surface.

Elsewhere, Suffolk Highways said some road markings would not be replaced.

“Following several trials across the UK, it has been demonstrated that the removal of some road markings can have a positive effect on road safety by reducing vehicle speeds,” a spokeswoman said.

“Therefore, road markings may not always be replaced like for like. This approach also supports the need for Suffolk Highways to reduce its ongoing maintenance liabilities.”

Keith Welham, highways and transport spokesman from the opposition Green, Liberal Democrat and Independent group at Suffolk County Council, said: “With the Conservatives now acknowledging the growing benefits of cycling and walking, the council must be certain that the removal of road markings would not lead to added confusion, or an increase in risk-taking from road users.”

