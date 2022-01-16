£150k community skatepark plans approved for village
- Credit: Andy Abbott
Plans to create a new skatepark at Jubilee Park in Rendlesham have been approved.
The application came from Rendlesham Parish Council, which began consulting with the community over the design of the park several years ago.
The parish council has said there is an established need for a skatepark in Rendlesham to support young people to engage in sport, lead active lives and reduce anti-social behaviour.
The design and layout has been created by a user group which consisted of skateboarders, BMXers and scooter riders.
Careful consideration was given to ensure that the design and layout meets the needs of local young people, whether they are beginners or experienced riders.
The skatepark will be in a currently unused area of the park.
The Rendlesham Skatepark Facebook page, ran by the parish council, said they will be applying for grants and have so far raised £75,000 out of £150,000 needed.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk mum diagnosed with terminal cancer after beating disease twice before
- 2 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
- 3 Andy's Angles: Five observations following Ipswich Town's Bolton loss
- 4 Teenage girl grabbed by man in seaside town
- 5 McKenna on Walton, Bonne and signing a new defender after Nsiala exit
- 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 Bolton loss
- 7 'Concentration is massive' - McKenna on Town's 2-0 Bolton loss
- 8 Motorist was three times the drink drive limit in Stowmarket
- 9 Warning after 'Nottingham Knockers' visit homes in Bury St Edmunds
- 10 Developer chosen to build 3,000 new homes in Suffolk