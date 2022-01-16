News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
£150k community skatepark plans approved for village

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 5:00 PM January 16, 2022
A new skatepark will be coming to a Suffolk village near Woodbridge (file photo) - Credit: Andy Abbott

A new skatepark will be coming to a Suffolk village near Woodbridge (file photo) - Credit: Andy Abbott

Plans to create a new skatepark at Jubilee Park in Rendlesham have been approved.

The application came from Rendlesham Parish Council, which began consulting with the community over the design of the park several years ago.

The parish council has said there is an established need for a skatepark in Rendlesham to support young people to engage in sport, lead active lives and reduce anti-social behaviour.

The design and layout has been created by a user group which consisted of skateboarders, BMXers and scooter riders.

Careful consideration was given to ensure that the design and layout meets the needs of local young people, whether they are beginners or experienced riders.

The skatepark will be in a currently unused area of the park.

The Rendlesham Skatepark Facebook page, ran by the parish council, said they will be applying for grants and have so far raised £75,000 out of £150,000 needed.

