Village prepares for special Queen's Jubilee event

A picturesque Suffolk village is preparing to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style next month with a bustling street fair packed with entertainment.

Long Melford will host its 'Big Jubilee Lunch' on Sunday, June 5, and will close Hall Street in the village from 10am until 5pm for the celebrations to take place.

Travelling along the street will be acrobats, a balloonist, hula hoopers, and a barrel organ player.

Arrangements for the Big Jubilee Lunch - Credit: Long Melford Jubilee Committee

Five local bands will also be providing music and children will have the chance to have their faces painted.

Visitors will also be treated to a parade of historic vehicles - representing each decade that the Queen has reigned - and village children will dress as the royal family.

Villagers are being invited to set up their own tables and chairs for a spot along Hall Street or picnic on Policeman's Green near the Bull Hotel.

John Nunn said there will be plenty to enjoy for villagers - Credit: Sonya Duncan

John Nunn, district and parish councillor, who is also on the Jubilee committee, said there will be plenty for villagers to enjoy.

"It's going to be great. I'd like to thank local businesses and the parish council for their support," he said.

"We formed a Jubilee committee and we have been meeting on a weekly basis and will up to the event to organise everything.

"We'll also be lighting the beacon on the village green at 9.45pm on Thursday, June 2, as part of the celebrations."