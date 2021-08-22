News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

Taxi drivers to hold 'protest parade' over Covid conditions

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 6:00 AM August 22, 2021   
All Colchester cabs and taxis may be required to have CCTV installed in the future Picture: SARAH LU

A parade will be held in Bury St Edmunds on Monday - Credit: Archant

Taxi drivers in West Suffolk are upping their campaign to the district following concerns over their livelihoods during Covid.  

Drivers will be holding a 'protest parade' starting at 8am on August 23 from Olding Rd in Bury St Edmunds as they look to hand in a letter to the council outlining the lack of support and contact they have received during the pandemic.  

Earlier this month, drivers from across the district had been considering strike action outside the council offices until West Suffolk Council announced that it would be holding a review to look at the challenges faced by both taxi drivers and their customers.  

It follows concerns from taxi drivers over proposed changes including adjustments to vehicle testing, a 10-year age rule on cars, and a phasing out of ‘saloon’ cars from taxi ranks in favour of wheelchair accessible vehicles. 

Concerns have also been raised about the lack of communication between them and West Suffolk Council during the pandemic.  

"We are passionate about our jobs helping the public," said taxi driver Marc Barnes from Brandon. 

You may also want to watch:

"We get you home safe. We take granny to the shops or to hospital appointments. We get that call at four or five in the morning.

"But we want the council to realise we cannot afford all the costs."

Most Read

  1. 1 7 pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now
  2. 2 Air ambulance called to suspected cardiac arrest
  3. 3 Police and air ambulance called after pedestrian struck by car
  1. 4 Parking space in Bury St Edmunds on sale for £10,000
  2. 5 Call upon Coulson? Freeing up Fraser. And don't let Twine shoot!
  3. 6 Ipswich Town 2 MK Dons 2: Town twice lose lead as they still wait for win
  4. 7 Ratings: How the Blues players performed in the 2-2 draw with MK Dons
  5. 8 Suffolk concert cancelled after R&B legend taken to hospital
  6. 9 Matchday Recap: How Town's 2-2 draw with MK Dons unfolded
  7. 10 'We're making mistakes at crucial times' - Cook on 2-2 draw with MK Dons

Mr Barnes said he hoped that the parade would open up face to face talks with the council.

He said that further action could be taken in the future by cab drivers if they felt it necessary. 

Proposed changes to Hackney carriage cab fares in Babergh have been delayed so that a fresh look can

Taxi drivers are concerned about a number of changes being made by West Suffolk Council - Credit: Archant

It's thought that upwards of 50 taxi drivers could be involved in Monday's action.

West Suffolk Council tweeted on Friday night warning motorists of the procession: "Motorists be aware, we've been advised that a taxi procession is to take place in Bury St Edmunds at around 8am, Monday, August 23. 

 "Please avoid the Western Way/Beetons Way area at this time if possible and be advised that there may be some traffic delays." 

Council portfolio holder for regulation at West Suffolk Council, Andy Drummond, said previously that the council was looking forward to working with taxi drivers to resolve concerns. 

He said: “The thoughts and views on all sides of this will be valuable." 


West Suffolk Council
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Greater Anglia train at Needham Market

Suffolk Live | Updated

Person dies after being hit by train

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Greyhound Inn will be going up for auction next month

Suffolk Live

Chance to run your own Suffolk pub as inn goes under the hammer

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live | Updated

Road near A12 reopens after police incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Pickering, 21, has been provisionally named as the young man who died in a collision on the A

Suffolk Coroner's Court

Road safety plea after tragic death of Thomas, 21, in crash

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon