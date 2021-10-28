Published: 7:30 AM October 28, 2021

Homeowners living in a coastal village in Suffolk are looking to raise over £1million to help protect their properties from erosion.

Work is currently being carried out in Thorpeness to help protect the cliffs there from falling into the sea.

But the householders living on the clifftops are faced with having to raise a substantial amount of the cost to have the work done.

Diggers have been working to install a 35-metre rock revetment for a number of weeks with much of the work now complete.

East Suffolk Council warned the public earlier this year that part of the cliff at the northern end of Thorpeness, towards Sizewell, had eroded further and asked them to stay away after concerns over cliff falls.

A study in 2019 revealed Thorpeness' beach was among the fastest eroding in Europe.

It's hoped that the installation of the revetment will improve public safety and prevent erosion in that particular area.

The work has been carried out in conjunction with a local homeowner, who it is understood, is the principal funder for the project.

In recent weeks a Just Giving page has been set up to help raise funds to pay for much of the work needed to protect Thorpeness.

A community interest company (CIC) has been set up, made of local residents and parish councillors, to work with the village and East Suffolk Council to look at long term solutions and funding.

It's looking to raise £1.25 million, half of the £2.5 million needed to complete a first phase of works in the most at risk areas.

The rest would come from Government grants, donations and land development sales.

So far, the page has raised £1840, less than 1% of the amount needed.

David Ritchie, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for Planning and Coastal Management said: "Emergency works to help reduce the risk of erosion to cliffs at the north end of Thorpeness are nearing completion.

"The works have been carried out by East Suffolk Council’s coastal management team, Coastal Partnership East, in partnership with the CIC (Thorpeness Community Interest Company) and the homeowner.

“We are continuing to work closely with the community and organisations to explore options and long-term solutions to help reduce the risk of erosion at the northern end of Thorpeness.”