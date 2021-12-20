Green councillor steps down following Sheffield move

Wendy Turner, who has stepped down as a councillor - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Mid Suffolk district councillor has stepped down from her role following a relocation to Sheffield to be with her family.

Wendy Turner, who was elected as Green councillor for Thurston in May 2019, said it had been "a privilege" to represent her ward.

She said: “Now that my first grandchild has arrived I have had to re-assess what I want from life and what I want the most is to spend time with my family.

"So my husband Nigel and I made the difficult decision to leave Thurston, where we have lived and worked for the last 28 years, and move to Sheffield where our eldest son lives.”

During her time as a councillor, Mrs Turner used her locality budget to support various community organisations, including Norton Village Hall and playgroup, Thurston Library and the Thurst café.

She also helped to fund flashing speed signs for Stowlangtoft and Norton, and served briefly on Tostock Parish Council.

Mrs Turner added: "It has been a privilege to represent these villages and I have been truly touched by all the messages of support and good wishes that I have received."

Andy Mellen, council group leader, said: “We have enjoyed having Wendy as a member of our team, and I know Thurston residents will be sorry to lose her as much as we will.

"She leaves Suffolk with many good wishes from councillors and the wider community.”