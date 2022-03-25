News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Council seeks opinions on fireworks displays

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 4:01 PM March 25, 2022
East Suffolk Council is seeking the public's opinion on firework displays - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A council is seeking the public’s opinions about whether firework displays should continue to be held on its land. 

East Suffolk Council has launched an eight-week consultation to understand better how the public feel about them to determine whether the rules concerning displays should be reconsidered. 

In particular, the consultation is designed to assess the impact of firework noise on people, pets, farm animals and other wildlife, along with the impact on the environment and air quality. 

Information used by respondents will be used to formulate future policy and the consultation period lasts until May 20. 

To participate in the survey, visit https://www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/features/new-consultation-seeks-views-on-firework-displays 

