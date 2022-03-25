Council seeks opinions on fireworks displays

A council is seeking the public’s opinions about whether firework displays should continue to be held on its land.

East Suffolk Council has launched an eight-week consultation to understand better how the public feel about them to determine whether the rules concerning displays should be reconsidered.

In particular, the consultation is designed to assess the impact of firework noise on people, pets, farm animals and other wildlife, along with the impact on the environment and air quality.

Information used by respondents will be used to formulate future policy and the consultation period lasts until May 20.

To participate in the survey, visit https://www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/features/new-consultation-seeks-views-on-firework-displays