Published: 7:00 PM January 20, 2021

The Discover Suffolk App should add interest to the walks around the county. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

With more emphasis being placed on local exercise during the current lockdown, a new campaign promoting country walks in Suffolk has been set up by the county council.





Discover Suffolk hopes to make walking more fun. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

The Discover Suffolk project has launched this week, with the aim of raising awareness of walking routes, areas of interest and landscapes that form Suffolk’s countryside through rights of way.

The council says that exercise and wellbeing is a fundamental element in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and Suffolk’s countryside offers an accessible means to experience nature and stay healthy.

Discover Suffolk has developed a smartphone app alongside a range of supporting QR codes fixed to rights of way signposts located along different routes to promote walking, cycling and exploring the countryside.





Waymarkers on Suffolk footpaths will be joined by new QR codes - Credit: Suffolk County Council

It aims to encourage those who haven't gone for walks in the past to get out and discover the countryside.

Work will shortly start on developing the Discover Suffolk App and setting the sites for the QR code points around the county.

The App and QR codes will include audio, video, and fun activities for people on walks in the countryside or in towns.





Andrew Reid welcomed the new App. - Credit: Simon Lee

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for rural affairs, said: “As part of our investment this year through the Suffolk 2020 fund, we wanted to find new ways to support and encourage access to our beautiful Suffolk countryside.

"I believe this new smartphone App will provide an accessible platform for people to find out what’s available and where they can begin to enjoy healthy walks, peaceful spaces and explore nature.

“During these challenging times, we all need to continue to abide by the Government’s latest guidance relating to exercising safely within our local communities, keeping to social distancing rules and protecting families and friends.

"As part of this we can all find ways to enjoy the natural environment and countryside that surrounds us by considering the impact we have on the environment and considering others.

"At the moment this means staying local to where we live, but in time as the situation improves, there will be greater opportunity to explore further, as long as we continue to adhere to the guidelines in the short term.”