Plans seek to create traveller pitches for family use
- Credit: Google Maps
Plans to change the use of land for traveller occupation for two families have been submitted to West Suffolk Council.
The application was made by SJM Planning and purports to the land west of Skelton's Drove, Beck Row.
SJM Planning is seeking consent for the subdivision of an existing paddock into 18 separate pitches for two traveller families.
The land is just north of the main settlement of Beck Row and immediately adjacent to an existing recycling centre.
The individuals who own and intend to occupy this new land currently live on two existing traveller sites either side of it.
The proposition is for one static caravan, one touring caravan and one day room on each pitch.
Alongside these features, they are also seeking consent for the associated hard and soft landscaping scheme.
A letter to the council said: "The families intend to keep these pitches for their own family members and so they would welcome personal consents if they were deemed appropriate."
The application was validated on Friday, July 1 and is currently pending consideration.