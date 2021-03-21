Will Bury's award-winning Christmas fayre be held in November 2021?

Published: 11:00 AM March 21, 2021

The decision whether to hold Bury St Edmunds' award-winning Christmas Fayre later this year has still not been made but the council is "positively looking to the future".

The popular fayre, which regularly attracts around 130,000 people over four days in November, was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is one of the biggest festive markets in the UK, with around 300 stalls around the town centre, and is worth millions of pounds to Bury's economy.

West Suffolk Council made the decision to cancel the 2020 Christmas fayre on March 30, seven days after the country went into its first coronavirus lockdown.

The council said at the time that due to uncertainty surrounding the virus and the early planning which has to take place, it was not possible for the fayre to go ahead.

Speaking at the time, John Griffiths, West Suffolk Council leader, said planning for the event is "a massive task", which needs to start early in the year.

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council said although it was still "too early to comment" on plans for the fayre, there is optimism for the future.

The spokesman said: "Now the national roadmap has been published by government, the council, with its partners, will be positively looking to the future on how we work together as part of our collective recovery while still, of course, delivering our response to the wider challenges of tackling Covid-19.

"Plans for the Christmas fayre, among many other things, will be part of these discussions.

"But as the roadmap is based on data not dates, and each step needs to be confirmed, it is still too early to comment, especially as we are still playing our role to support communities and businesses during the pandemic.

"As set out in the roadmap, it is important that the public continue to play their part too if we are to see the safe return of events.

"Please continue to have your vaccination when offered it and use face coverings, wash your hands and leave space to stay safe."