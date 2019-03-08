County lines drug dealers jailed for selling heroin and cocaine
PUBLISHED: 13:55 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 15 May 2019
Two county lines drug dealers who came from London to Suffolk to sell heroin and cocaine have been locked up for a total of more than six years.
Police officers keeping observation on a group of drug users in Bury St Edmunds on April 1 saw two men who didn't have the appearance of drug users and detained them for a drug search, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
One of them - 19-year-old Jordan Gola - had run off and was later detained and officers who searched 22-year-old Mars Richards found 53 wraps of cocaine and two of heroin in his jacket, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting. The drugs had a street value of £550.
Richards and Gola, who were living in Baker Street, Enfield, both admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply on April 1 this year.
Gola, who also admitted being in possession of a knife, was sentenced to 41 months detention in a young offenders' institution and Richards was jailed for 33 months.
The court heard that the two defendants were friends and had been dealing drugs to reduce Richards' drug debt.
