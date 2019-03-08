County lines drug dealers jailed for selling heroin and cocaine

Two county lines drug dealers who came from London to Suffolk to sell heroin and cocaine have been locked up for a total of more than six years.

Police officers keeping observation on a group of drug users in Bury St Edmunds on April 1 saw two men who didn't have the appearance of drug users and detained them for a drug search, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

One of them - 19-year-old Jordan Gola - had run off and was later detained and officers who searched 22-year-old Mars Richards found 53 wraps of cocaine and two of heroin in his jacket, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting. The drugs had a street value of £550.

Richards and Gola, who were living in Baker Street, Enfield, both admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply on April 1 this year.

Gola, who also admitted being in possession of a knife, was sentenced to 41 months detention in a young offenders' institution and Richards was jailed for 33 months.

The court heard that the two defendants were friends and had been dealing drugs to reduce Richards' drug debt.