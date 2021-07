Published: 11:37 AM July 15, 2021

A lorry has been involved in a crash with a dustcart in Cockfield - Credit: Google Maps

A Lorry has been involved in a crash with a dustcart in Cockfield.

Police were called to reports of a collision just before 9.45am in Stows Hill outside the Three Horseshoes pub.

A spokesperson for police said the road is not blocked.

An ambulance was called to the scene but was stood down as minor injuries were reported.