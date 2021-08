Published: 1:07 PM August 13, 2021

A crash involving a lorry has caused a tree to fall onto power cables - Credit: Matthew Usher

A tree has collapsed onto power cables after it was hit by a lorry in a crash.

Police were called just after 12.20pm today to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a HGV in Badley Road, Great Waldingfield.

Despite the damage caused, no injuries have been reported.