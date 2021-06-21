Published: 4:01 PM June 21, 2021

Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran are contestants in the new series of Love Island - Credit: PA

This year's Love Island will include two contestants from Essex.

Toby Aromolaran and Kaz Kamwi will be heading out to join the villa for the first series of the show since the pandemic hit.

Fashion blogger Ms Kamwi, 26, said she wants to take part in Love Island because she’s “ready to be in a relationship”.

"I’m fun, dramatic, spontaneous," said Ms Kamwi.

"Friendly as well. Light-hearted. Life is a party – I’m not the mum in the group, my friends are not looking at me to look after them."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Aromolaran, 22, is a semi professional football player and plays for local side Hashtag United, based at Pitsea.

"I’ve played football since I was about six, but it’s really come into a new light for the past year since I joined a team called Hashtag United," said Mr Aromolaran.

"They’re very social media focused. Everything is on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. Playing with them has really made me fall in love with the game again."

Both new contestants will be hoping to do better than Ched Uzor, the Bury St Edmunds scaffolder who came fourth in the 2020 series of the show.

The new series starts on June 28 at 9pm and airs on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.