News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Meet the Essex contestants hoping to spice up the Love Island 2021 villa

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:01 PM June 21, 2021   
MANDATORY CREDIT: ITV ITV undated handout photo of Kaz Kamwi as contestants have been announced ahea

Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran are contestants in the new series of Love Island - Credit: PA

This year's Love Island will include two contestants from Essex.

Toby Aromolaran and Kaz Kamwi will be heading out to join the villa for the first series of the show since the pandemic hit. 

Fashion blogger Ms Kamwi, 26, said she wants to take part in Love Island because she’s “ready to be in a relationship”.

"I’m fun, dramatic, spontaneous," said Ms Kamwi.

"Friendly as well. Light-hearted. Life is a party – I’m not the mum in the group, my friends are not looking at me to look after them."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Aromolaran, 22, is a semi professional football player and plays for local side Hashtag United, based at Pitsea. 

"I’ve played football since I was about six, but it’s really come into a new light for the past year since I joined a team called Hashtag United," said Mr Aromolaran.

Most Read

  1. 1 Community in shock after stabbing on Suffolk estate
  2. 2 Former Town star's son scores to help Hartlepool secure dramatic return to EFL
  3. 3 Man in hospital with serious injuries after Suffolk stabbing
  1. 4 'He nearly ruined my club' - Bent on former Ipswich boss Lambert
  2. 5 Suffolk school goes viral after teachers post TikTok dance
  3. 6 Couple launch smoked meat business after impressing at family BBQs
  4. 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with 'ambitious move' for striker
  5. 8 A12 closed as man seriously hurt in two-car crash
  6. 9 Orwell Bridge: Road block removed as person safely off bridge
  7. 10 Pub demolition plans generate 150-plus objections in a week

"They’re very social media focused. Everything is on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. Playing with them has really made me fall in love with the game again."

Both new contestants will be hoping to do better than Ched Uzor, the Bury St Edmunds scaffolder who came fourth in the 2020 series of the show. 

The new series starts on June 28 at 9pm and airs on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

Suffolk Live
Essex News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

West Bromwich Albion's Rekeem Harper

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town's Harper move held up by West Brom uncertainty

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A British directional road sign, one way right

Councils to be given powers to fine drivers £70

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The Capel St Mary A12 underpass is blocked. 

Flooding

A12 underpass closed after car stuck in water

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Aimee on her first day of school in 2015 (left) and today, in Year 5 at Old Newton Church of England Primary School.

Village in uproar as primary school attempts to change historic logo

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus