Essex contestants set to join Love Island villa tonight

Published: 10:14 AM June 28, 2021

Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran are contestants in the new series of Love Island - Credit: PA

Two people from Essex are hoping to spice up the Love Island villa when they appear on the show for the first time tonight.

Fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi and Hashtag United footballer Toby Aromolaran are two of the 11 islanders entering the Mallorcan villa tonight – the first time ITV has aired the programme since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Toby and civil servant Sharon Gaffka are the bookies' favourite to end up in the winning couple, both with odds of 3-1.

Kaz, 26, said she wants to take part in the show as she's "ready to be in a relationship".

She said: "I’m fun, dramatic, spontaneous. Friendly as well. Light-hearted.

"Life is a party – I’m not the mum in the group, my friends are not looking at me to look after them."

Toby, 22, said he has never been in a relationship.

“I thought: ‘If Love Island can’t find me a relationship, then no-one can,’” he added.

The pair hope to do better than Suffolk's Ched Uzor, who came fourth in the 2020 series of the show.

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore - Credit: PA

Presenter Laura Whitmore said she cannot wait for the show to air.

She said: “I am so excited to be back hosting.

"It’s been a year where I think we all need a bit more love and fun in our lives and I think everyone is ready for Love Island to be back – myself included.

“I’m really excited about seeing the villa. I’ve never seen the villa in Mallorca, so I’ll probably be there a little bit fangirling at the villa. It’s almost like a person to me.

“So I need to remember that I’m there doing a job, not just a fangirl.

"I haven’t met any of the islanders yet but I’ve heard from the people behind the scenes that they are an incredible cast – it’s really exciting.”

The new series starts tonight at 9pm and airs on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.