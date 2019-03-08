Man charged with attempted murder after woman receives serious head injury

A 59-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident on Monday.

Suffolk police were called to Victoria Road in Lowestoft just after 11.35pm to reports that a woman had been attacked inside a property.

Officers found a woman in her 30s had suffered a serious head injury. She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where she remains in a critical condition.

Stephen Crush from Lowestoft was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

On Tuesday, September 10 Crush was charged with attempted murder and will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 11.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 54560/17.