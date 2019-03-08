E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man charged with attempted murder after woman receives serious head injury

PUBLISHED: 06:24 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:09 11 September 2019

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found with a serious head injury at a property in Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found with a serious head injury at a property in Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A 59-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident on Monday.

Suffolk police were called to Victoria Road in Lowestoft just after 11.35pm to reports that a woman had been attacked inside a property.

You may also want to watch:

Officers found a woman in her 30s had suffered a serious head injury. She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where she remains in a critical condition.

Stephen Crush from Lowestoft was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

On Tuesday, September 10 Crush was charged with attempted murder and will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 11.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 54560/17.

Most Read

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Family’s holiday horror over filthy chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Family’s holiday horror over filthy chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Cyber security cluster’ aims to strengthen firms against online crime

The Norfolk Suffolk Cyber Security Cluster is hoping to bolster the capabilities of firms in the fight against online attack Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Needham Market lorry driver was using phone before A12 crash which killed mother-of-six

Mandy Snowling, who died in an accident on the A12. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE FAMILY

National support for Suffolk school transport mum fighting council over path

James Moore on the path that is preventing him from receiving free school transport Picture: AMANDA MOORE

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Breaking news from across Suffolk and Essex

Keep up to date with all the breaking news in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists