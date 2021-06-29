News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Artist Maggi Hambling donates painting in aid of Ipswich special school

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:41 PM June 29, 2021   
Sunrise by Maggi Hambling will go on auction with money raised going towards a children's charity

Sunrise, by Maggi Hambling, will go on auction - with money raised going towards children's charity GeeWizz - Credit: Maggi Hambling

Artist Maggi Hambling has donated a painting for an auction to raise money for Suffolk children's charity GeeWizz.

Hambling, famous for creating the Scallop sculpture on Aldeburgh beach and the controversial Sculpture for Mary Wollstonecraft in London, has donated the striking Sunrise artwork for the sale.

File photo dated 14/10/20 of British artist Maggi Hambling who has said she was "surprised" by criti

Maggi Hambling is famous for her Scallop sculpture on Aldeburgh beach - Credit: PA

Money raised will go towards a revamp at the playground of Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy, which GeeWizz is paying for.

The Ipswich special school, which caters for children with special educational needs and disabilities, is in need of a new playground because the current one is not wheelchair-friendly.

An impression of the new playground at the Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy Picture: RICHARD WILKINSON

An artist's impression of how the new playground at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy would look - Credit: Archant

GeeWizz founder Gina Long said: "We are so very grateful to Maggi Hambling for donating her stunning painting to support the redevelopment of the playground.

You may also want to watch:

“In light of her strong personal connection with Suffolk, we are delighted that Sunrise will leave such an important, lasting legacy to help nurture creativity, especially at a time when it is so important for vulnerable children and young people to learn and play safely outdoors."

Last year, Hambling hit back at critics who said her statue celebrating feminist icon

Maggi Hambling's A Sculpture for Mary Wollstonecraft has been unveiled on Newington Green, London, a

Hambling's statue in tribute to Mary Wollstonecraft caused some controversy - Credit: PA

Most Read

  1. 1 Town ready to step up pursuit of Crooks
  2. 2 Prisoner smuggled alleged sex worker into Suffolk jail
  3. 3 Have you visited Suffolk's 'hidden' 75-acre wildlife sanctuary?
  1. 4 Ipswich complete signing of Salford keeper Hladky
  2. 5 Mobile hairdresser stole £3,000 from vulnerable customer
  3. 6 'True country boy' who loved life on the land dies aged 79
  4. 7 Row over plans for new cafe and entrance to park
  5. 8 Portsmouth boss reveals Ipswich have spoken to Jacobs
  6. 9 Mapped: New data reveals Covid hotspots in Suffolk and north Essex
  7. 10 Truck firm 'excited' about £5million investment in HQ

was “disrespectful” for depicting a woman naked.

Hambling, who was born in Sudbury and was schooled at Amberfield School in Nacton and the Ipswich School of Art, said her work was misunderstood.

Tickets for the auction are £20, or 11 tickets for £100.

To enter, click here.

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran has told people to "mind their own business" over construction works at his home near Framlingham

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran hits back at criticism over work at his Suffolk home

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Sheffield Wednesday's Matt Penney during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield.

Exclusive

Ipswich Town close in on two more signings

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse in Hadleigh, formerly known as the Donkey, could be demolished

Vacant pub to be demolished and home built in its place

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The property on fire in Fleetwood Road, Felixstowe

Suffolk Live | Video

Blaze rips through Felixstowe bungalow

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus