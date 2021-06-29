Artist Maggi Hambling donates painting in aid of Ipswich special school
- Credit: Maggi Hambling
Artist Maggi Hambling has donated a painting for an auction to raise money for Suffolk children's charity GeeWizz.
Hambling, famous for creating the Scallop sculpture on Aldeburgh beach and the controversial Sculpture for Mary Wollstonecraft in London, has donated the striking Sunrise artwork for the sale.
Money raised will go towards a revamp at the playground of Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy, which GeeWizz is paying for.
The Ipswich special school, which caters for children with special educational needs and disabilities, is in need of a new playground because the current one is not wheelchair-friendly.
GeeWizz founder Gina Long said: "We are so very grateful to Maggi Hambling for donating her stunning painting to support the redevelopment of the playground.
“In light of her strong personal connection with Suffolk, we are delighted that Sunrise will leave such an important, lasting legacy to help nurture creativity, especially at a time when it is so important for vulnerable children and young people to learn and play safely outdoors."
Last year, Hambling hit back at critics who said her statue celebrating feminist icon
was “disrespectful” for depicting a woman naked.
Hambling, who was born in Sudbury and was schooled at Amberfield School in Nacton and the Ipswich School of Art, said her work was misunderstood.
Tickets for the auction are £20, or 11 tickets for £100.
To enter, click here.