Assault case dropped against woman initially suspected of murder

Police were called to a property in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A case had been discontinued against a woman suspected of assaulting two people the night before one of their bodies was discovered at a Suffolk pub.

Police in the car park of The Magpie in Little Stonham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Police in the car park of The Magpie in Little Stonham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police had launched a murder investigation into the death of a 45-year-old woman following a party at the pub in Little Stonham, near Stowmarket, last November.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to the Magpie Inn, in Norwich Road, just before 3.30am on Sunday, November 10.

Paramedics had been treating the woman at the scene, but she was unresponsive and died a short time later.

Pending formal coroner’s proceedings, the woman was later identified as Irina Kuzmina, from Purfleet, in Essex.

In May this year, Suffolk Constabulary announced that Ms Kuzmina’s death at the Magpie Inn was no longer being treated as suspicious.

Following a comprehensive investigation and pathology report, detectives determined there was no third-party involvement in Ms Kuzmina’s death.

Consequently, said the force, a 52-year-old woman from Dagenham, who was initially arrested on suspicion of murder on the day of the discovery, would no longer face police action in respect of the accusation.

However, the woman was still reported for summons to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court this Friday, when she was due to be formally charged with two counts of common assault.

The charges followed allegations that both Ms Kuzmina and her partner were assaulted during the night of the party.

On Friday, police confirmed that a decision had been made to discontinue the case against the 52-year-old woman as a key witness would be unable to attend court.

A date has yet to be fixed for an inquest into Ms Kuzmina’s death.

A file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of the inquest proceedings.