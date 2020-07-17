E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Assault case dropped against woman initially suspected of murder

PUBLISHED: 15:08 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 17 July 2020

Police were called to a property in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police were called to a property in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A case had been discontinued against a woman suspected of assaulting two people the night before one of their bodies was discovered at a Suffolk pub.

Police in the car park of The Magpie in Little Stonham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPolice in the car park of The Magpie in Little Stonham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police had launched a murder investigation into the death of a 45-year-old woman following a party at the pub in Little Stonham, near Stowmarket, last November.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to the Magpie Inn, in Norwich Road, just before 3.30am on Sunday, November 10.

Paramedics had been treating the woman at the scene, but she was unresponsive and died a short time later.

Pending formal coroner’s proceedings, the woman was later identified as Irina Kuzmina, from Purfleet, in Essex.

In May this year, Suffolk Constabulary announced that Ms Kuzmina’s death at the Magpie Inn was no longer being treated as suspicious.

Following a comprehensive investigation and pathology report, detectives determined there was no third-party involvement in Ms Kuzmina’s death.

Consequently, said the force, a 52-year-old woman from Dagenham, who was initially arrested on suspicion of murder on the day of the discovery, would no longer face police action in respect of the accusation.

However, the woman was still reported for summons to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court this Friday, when she was due to be formally charged with two counts of common assault.

The charges followed allegations that both Ms Kuzmina and her partner were assaulted during the night of the party.

On Friday, police confirmed that a decision had been made to discontinue the case against the 52-year-old woman as a key witness would be unable to attend court.

A date has yet to be fixed for an inquest into Ms Kuzmina’s death.

A file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of the inquest proceedings.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

19 of the best pub gardens in Suffolk

The Anchor at Walberswick. Picture: The Anchor

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

19 of the best pub gardens in Suffolk

The Anchor at Walberswick. Picture: The Anchor

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Assault case dropped against woman initially suspected of murder

Police were called to a property in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Go to work if you want – but no one will be forced to return to the office

Shoppers are back in the town centre but businesses are still waiting for a retrun of the

‘Face of company’ betrayed boss with £8k butter scam

Stuart Clarke fraudulently sold stocks of butter belonging to his company at knockdown prices Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Fighter jets scrambled and man arrested after alleged bomb threat on flight from Stansted

Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Technology connects great-grandmother with her family on her 100th birthday

Jean Wood said the secret to her longevity was