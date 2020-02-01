E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Updated

Weekend disruption - some trains reinstated between London and Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:28 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 01 February 2020

Trains between London Liverpool Street and Norwich are affected. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Trains between London Liverpool Street and Norwich are affected. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Greater Anglia

Passengers heading to London for the weekend were facing delays earlier after several mainline services were cancelled - some have been reinstated.

Greater Anglia had announced that five of the services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street would be cancelled due to a train fault.

The 10am, 3pm and 8pm services from London to Norwich were cancelled as well as the 12.30pm and 5.30pm from Norwich to London.

Now the 3pm service to Norwich and the 12.30pm to London have been reinstated.

Greater Anglia have also advised that some branch line services have been disrupted due to train faults as well.

The 10.20am service from Ipswich to Cambridge will be terminated at Bury St Edmunds, the 11.50am service from Peterborough to Ipswich will be started from Ely at 12.32pm instead and the 9.58am service from Ipswich to Peterborough will terminate at Ely.

A spokesperson has confirmed that the cancellations on mainline services are due to a train which broke down earlier in the week not yet being back in service.

Passengers are advised to check their journey via the journey planner.

