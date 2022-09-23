Revealed: Suffolk community heroes making a difference receive award

Pictured are six of the eight winners of this year's BBC Radio Suffolk's Make A Difference Awards. - Credit: BBC Radio Suffolk

Suffolk's community heroes were the toast of the town at an awards ceremony recognising those making a difference in their community.

The winners were announced on Thursday night at Trinity Park, Ipswich, at BBC Radio Suffolk's Make A Difference awards.

From hardworking groups, individuals, neighbours and carers to key workers going above and beyond the call of duty, the night celebrated scores of exceptional Suffolk people.

The eight categories winners were:

Volunteer - Roma Manteiga-Nicholson

Judges said: "Her ability to inspire other young people is also a precious gift that should not be underestimated or ignored."

Roma Manteiga-Nicholson won the Volunteer category at BBC Radio Suffolk's Make a Difference awards. - Credit: BBC Radio Suffolk

Community Group - Aspire Black Suffolk

“The positive change and legacy of our winner is beyond transformative. The work being done here truly celebrates Black culture; past, present and future."

Aspire Black Suffolk won the Community Group category at BBC Radio Suffolk's Make a Difference awards. - Credit: BBC Radio Suffolk

Fundraiser- James Manning

"All the applicants were tremendous – but the winner stands out for responding to high levels of socio-economic need – and helping combat a range of issues through fundraising."

James Manning won the Fundraiser category at BBC Radio Suffolk's Make a Difference awards. - Credit: BBC Radio Suffolk

Carer - Christine Runnacles

"She is truly a wonderful person who puts others before her needs and quietly gets on with life without any fuss or recognition and always with a smile, very much an unsung hero."

Christine Runnacles won the Carer category at BBC Radio Suffolk's Make a Difference awards. - Credit: BBC Radio Suffolk

Good Neighbour - Sally Larke and John Sherman

“Our winner put their own lives on hold to support their friends and community – showing true friendship and community resilience – we all need a neighbour like that!"

Sally Larke won the Good Neighbour category at BBC Radio Suffolk's Make a Difference awards. - Credit: BBC Radio Suffolk

John Sherman won the Good Neighbour category at BBC Radio Suffolk's Make a Difference awards. - Credit: BBC Radio Suffolk

Key Worker - Pip Davis

"It is clear she goes well beyond her key worker role helping people in need and supporting her colleagues in difficult times. With Primary Care being under such pressure the work of people like her is vital to help those in most need of support."

Pip Davis won the Key Worker category at BBC Radio Suffolk's Make a Difference awards. - Credit: BBC Radio Suffolk

Environmental - Tools with a Mission

“It has been really difficult to choose between the 4 finalists, every one of them an inspiration, each doing fantastic work, not only in their own communities but their work makes a positive impact on us all nationally and globally."

Tools with a Mission won the Environmental category at BBC Radio Suffolk's Make a Difference awards. - Credit: BBC Radio Suffolk

Together - BME Suffolk Support Group

“The winner provides brilliant practical support for families and individuals - including a weekly drop in, an African food pantry, a youth forum and social gatherings. They are real winners because they make an incredible difference in people’s live."

Funmi Akinriboya from BME Suffolk Support Group which won the Together category. - Credit: BBC Radio Suffolk

Chris Burns, head of audio and digital for BBC England said: “We are delighted to announce the winners of these wonderful awards, which celebrate those individuals who have gone above and beyond, what most of us expect from people. In a world where the news can often be quite bleak, it is a way of showing off the best of people."