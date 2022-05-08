Concerns for welfare of missing man, 73, in west Suffolk

Malcolm Squirrel has gone missing from the Lawshall area in west Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are "concerned for the welfare" of a man who has gone missing in west Suffolk today.

Malcolm Squirrel, 73, was last seen in Donkey Lane, in Lawshall, near Bury St Edmunds at about 12pm on Sunday, May 8 and has not been seen since.

He is described as white, five feet five inches tall, with grey hair and a beard.

At the time he went missing he was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and dark trousers.

Officers are concerned for Malcolm’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.