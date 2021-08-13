Popular splash park closed after members of staff self-isolating
- Credit: Archant
A popular Essex splash park has been forced to temporarily close because a number of members of staff are self-isolating.
The splash park at the Promenade Park in Maldon will be closed until at least Tuesday, August 24.
In a post on the Promenade Facebook page park officials said: "It is with great sadness we will be closing the Splash Park until at least August 24.
"Several of the core team are having to isolate or have been ‘pinged’ - so we are unable to open safely for at least the next 10 days.
"Please note it is not the lovely team who help you in the Splash Park, our wider team are currently impacted making all the behind the scenes tasks impossible, such as the mechanical and chemical processes.
You may also want to watch:
"On behalf of the whole team, we are so sorry to disappoint all those who have booked with us already and for those who were hoping to visit us in the next few days."
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk couple overjoyed as cafe named among world's best
- 2 'It's what he said to me straight away' - Edwards reveals first chat with Cook
- 3 A14 at a standstill after crash involving motorcyclist
- 4 Cook: 'I have a responsibility to manage people's expectations'
- 5 Suffolk company started in old pig shed snapped up by US investors
- 6 'I really hope they get promoted' - Downes on his time at Town
- 7 GCSE results day 2021 - live updates from across Suffolk
- 8 Overturned lorry on A14 slip road near Bury St Edmunds
- 9 Mum-of-six on benefits used drug cash for life of luxury in council house
- 10 'The money they're spending they should win the league': Warnock on Blues