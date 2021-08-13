Popular splash park closed after members of staff self-isolating

Published: 10:55 AM August 13, 2021

The splash park at the Maldon Promenade park has been closed due to members of staff self isolating - Credit: Archant

A popular Essex splash park has been forced to temporarily close because a number of members of staff are self-isolating.

The splash park at the Promenade Park in Maldon will be closed until at least Tuesday, August 24.

In a post on the Promenade Facebook page park officials said: "It is with great sadness we will be closing the Splash Park until at least August 24.

"Several of the core team are having to isolate or have been ‘pinged’ - so we are unable to open safely for at least the next 10 days.

"Please note it is not the lovely team who help you in the Splash Park, our wider team are currently impacted making all the behind the scenes tasks impossible, such as the mechanical and chemical processes.

"On behalf of the whole team, we are so sorry to disappoint all those who have booked with us already and for those who were hoping to visit us in the next few days."