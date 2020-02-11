E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man denies assaulting woman and damaging door at party

PUBLISHED: 10:28 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 11 February 2020

Levi Silverback appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man has denied assaulting a woman and damaging a front door at a house party in Haverhill.

Levi Silverback, 26, of Queens Court, Haverhill, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday via video link and pleaded not guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage.

The alleged incidents happened at a Haverhill home on February 8, the court heard.

It is alleged Silverback assaulted the woman before damaging a plastic front door to the value of £1,200.

He will now face a trial at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on March 25.

The trial is expected to last around 3-and-a-half hours.

Magistrates' granted Silverback conditional bail ahead of his trial next month.

