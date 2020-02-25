E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

PUBLISHED: 16:58 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 25 February 2020

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has died after his vehicle came off the road and crashed into a pond.

Suffolk police were called to the incident at 12.25pm on Friday, February 21 after receiving reports of an incident in Moulton Road, outside Gazeley Stud.

You may also want to watch:

They arrived to find a blue Nissan Note which had come off the road and gone into a pond.

A 91-year-old man was pulled from the water and taken to West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, where he sadly died yesterday (February 24).

He has now been named as Reginald Gardner, from Moulton, pending formal coroner's inquest proceedings.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who saw a car matching the description above, in the area of the collision immediately prior to it, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference CAD 132 of 21 February on 101.

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of Coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hundreds of wraps of Class A drugs seized after Colchester car stop

Almost 300 wraps of Class A drugs were found in a house and car connected to an 18-year-old from Romford Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man charged in connection with 22-year-old murder

Grant's former partner, Suzanne Moore, and daughter Tanya Moore-Byrom. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

‘We’re going to batter you’: Trio triumph at pancake day races

Action from the Lowestoft pancake races 2020. Pictures: Mick Howes
Drive 24