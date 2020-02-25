Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man has died after his vehicle came off the road and crashed into a pond.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police were called to the incident at 12.25pm on Friday, February 21 after receiving reports of an incident in Moulton Road, outside Gazeley Stud.

You may also want to watch:

They arrived to find a blue Nissan Note which had come off the road and gone into a pond.

A 91-year-old man was pulled from the water and taken to West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, where he sadly died yesterday (February 24).

He has now been named as Reginald Gardner, from Moulton, pending formal coroner's inquest proceedings.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who saw a car matching the description above, in the area of the collision immediately prior to it, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference CAD 132 of 21 February on 101.