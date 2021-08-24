Man, 22, dies after incident near Colchester train station

Published: 11:15 AM August 24, 2021

Emergency services were called to the incident near Hythe train station - Credit: Andrew Partridge

A 22-year-old man has died after an incident on the train tracks near a Colchester station.

Emergency services were called to scene at Hythe station around 6.35am on Saturday, August 21 after calls there had been a casualty on the line.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Hythe at 6.37am on Saturday, August 21 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, and sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene."

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.