Man dies after being struck by lorry at Harwich port

A man in his 50s has died after being struck by a lorry at Harwich International Port.

The incident happened in the parking area of the port shortly before 5.10pm on Thursday, Essex Police said.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, died at the scene.

A 46-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was taken into custody for questioning, where he remains.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of the area is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 853 of November 26.