East Anglian Daily Times > News

Man dies after being hit by train on Greater Anglia line

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:31 AM September 22, 2022
Greater Anglia train.

A man died after being hit by a train on the Greater Anglia line to London (file photo) - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man has died after being hit by a train on the line between Ipswich and London.

British Transport Police was called to a person being struck by a train at Marks Tey, near Colchester, at 8.17pm on Wednesday.

Paramedics also attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Greater Anglia rail services between Norwich and London, which pass through Ipswich, were either delayed or cancelled as a result of the incident.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week.

You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

