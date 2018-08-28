Sunshine and Showers

Man pleads guilty to being twice over drink driving limit and causing serious injury by dangerous driving

PUBLISHED: 16:07 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:15 20 November 2018

Philip Bloomfield admitted the charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Philip Bloomfield admitted the charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man has plead guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving at Ipswich Magistrates court today after a woman was left with life threatening injuries following a car crash on the A1120.

Philip Bloomfield, 49, of Stowmarket Road, Stonham Aspal, was driving home on April 1, 2018 in his Vauxhall Zafira when he failed to navigate a left hand bend on the A1120.

He crossed over the white line on the road and collided head on with a Fiat that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The woman who was driving the Fiat suffered serious injuries that were life-threatening at the time of the crash.

Her injuries were listed in court, including a bilateral femoral fracture, a fracture to her right knee cap, an open fracture of her left big toe, a contusion on her upper left lung, damage to her first metatarsal on her right foot as well as fractures to the second, third and fourth metatarsal.

At the time of the accident the victim was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where she received treatment and the court heard how her injuries could still effect her later on in life.

Bloomfield, who also pleaded guilty to drink driving after he was found to have 161 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, twice over the legal limit, was taken to Addenbrooke’s with life-threatening injuries after the crash and he appeared in court in a wheel chair.

The court heard how Bloomfield said that he did not know if he had been drinking and that he could not remember anything about the crash when interviewed shortly after the crash.

Emergency services were called shortly before 4.50pm on Easter Sunday to reports of a two-car collision. Four fire engines were present and an Air Ambulance carried the pair to hospital.

The A1120 was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out in Earl Stonham.

After hearing the evidence in court, magistrates sent the case to the Crown Court for sentencing.

This means that Bloomfield could receive a more severe sentence including a large fine or time in prison.

He has been released on unconditional bail and has been banned from driving for the time until he is sentenced.

A date has not been set for his next appearance at court.

